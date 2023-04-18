Samsung's using TOILETPAPER to make some cool kitchen goods

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Fridges are cool. That's their job. But even the best fridge freezers aren't as cool on the outside as they are on the inside. Samsung wants to change that, and it's doing it with TOILETPAPER.

No, not the physical product. TOILETPAPER is an Italian creative studio known for its "disruptive" art style, and it's brought that style to Samsung's Bespoke range of US-style fridges so that you can use its external panels to display the studio's "colourful, tongue-in-cheek aesthetic".

What is TOILETPAPER bringing to Samsung Bespoke fridges?

There are four designs: Dessert Lady, Lipsticks, Magic Mirror and Roses With Eyes. We've included Lipsticks and Dessert Lady in the main image, and as you can see they're not exactly subtle: this is the kind of imagery that's tons of fun but best experienced in relatively small doses. A fridge like this in an otherwise pretty Zen kitchen would work, but a room as busy as the fridge panels would give us a migraine in less than a minute.

Not all the panels will be available for every Bespoke fridge. Lipsticks and Roses With Eyes will be available for BMF (Bottom Mounted Freezer) models, while Magic Mirror and Dessert Lady will be exclusive to 1- and 4-door refrigerator models.

The panels aren't currently on sale yet; they're being shown off for Milan Design Week, which ends on 23 April, so if you're in Milan you can go and see them at TOILETPAPER's place on Via Giuseppe Balzaretti. However, the panels will be available to buy later on this year; Samsung hasn't confirmed a date but says it'll still be in the first half of 2023. There's no price as yet but as the panels are limited editions, they probably won't be cheap. But then, art rarely is.