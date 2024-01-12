Samsung Unpacked won't just be about S24 – S23, Fold 5 and Flip 5 users could get amazing news too

The Samsung Galaxy S24 launch is just days away and you've probably seen the AI-themed ads all over social media: Samsung is pushing AI features heavily this year, and they appear to be the big selling point for the Galaxy S24 range. But while the Galaxy S24 is going to get all the headlines, many of the same features will also be coming to existing Samsungs – including the Samsung Galaxy S23, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

That's according to SamMobile, which says that the new features "could give even Google a run for its money". The list of "numerous" new AI features includes live translation during calls, removing objects from photos and expanding your images through the power of generative AI.

While existing Samsungs won't have the same AI-focused processors as the new Galaxy S24 range, the report says that they will be getting some AI upgrades in the coming weeks.

What AI upgrades are coming, and when can you get them?

According to the report, the new features will be delivered in a One UI update in the first quarter of 2024, which means it's coming very soon. However, while SamMobile's sources say that the update will indeed include new AI features, they haven't been able to confirm or indicate which specific features are coming.

Whichever new AI features are coming, they're only currently planned for the Flip 5, Fold 5 and Galaxy S23 range; other Samsung devices apparently lack the necessary AI horsepower to run the new features well.

It's important to note that this is currently a rumour and it hasn't been corroborated by other sources, let alone Samsung: the only apparently concrete information is the models of the phones Samsung intends to enhance with the update. And even the timescale for the update may be inaccurate: if the One UI update does indeed include significant AI enhancements, that means it'll be a more ambitious upgrade than your typical One UI releases – which means it's possible Samsung's intended release date may slip.

However, the report does suggest that existing Galaxy, Flip and Fold users might want to tune in to Samsung Unpacked even if you're not planning to replace your phone: if SamMobile's sources are correct, this is an update Samsung is going to want to make a fuss about, not least because it tells new customers that the firm is committed to looking after its existing ones.