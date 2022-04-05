Samsung TV deal cuts 55-inch 4K QLED TV to its cheapest ever price

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We’re only a few days into April but already this month is shaping up to be a big month for TV deals. In both the Amazon, Currys and Box spring sales, we’ve found some of the best TV deals , including discounts on top brands like Sony, LG, Hisense, Toshiba and Samsung.

Samsung is one of the most popular TV manufacturers, with its smart TV software, extensive range of features and affordable prices. At Amazon, we’ve found a great deal on the highly rated Samsung Q80A collection. Right now, you can get the Samsung 55Q80A QLED 4K TV for just £699, saving shoppers £300 on this quality mid-range TV.

View the Samsung 55Q80A QLED 4K TV deal

Shop all TV deals from the Amazon Spring sale

The Samsung Q80A range is the perfect balance of quality and price, and is rated as one of the best Samsung TVs . The 55-inch (and above) version of the Q80A delivers bright punchy images with rich tones, contrast and impressive audio. The 55-inch screen is a strong size and really takes advantage of the QLED and 4K picture quality.

Everything about the Samsung 55Q80A screams premium, from its sleek design to its smart TV platform and capabilities. It’s reasonably priced considering the features and power that you get from it and this £300 price cut knocks the Samsung 55Q80A down to its cheapest ever price.

To view the Samsung 55Q80A QLED 4K TV deal, click the link above or keep reading for more Samsung TV deals from the Amazon Spring sale.

Samsung 55-inch Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV: was £999, now £699 at Amazon

The Samsung 55Q80A offers cutting edge technology and features, including 4K resolution and QLED picture. It delivers sharp images and colours, ideal for streaming and gaming. The Samsung 55Q80A also comes with six dedicated speakers for immersive and dynamic sound. The smart TV platform has all your favourite streaming apps in one place, Alexa built-in for voice control and lets you access your PC remotely for large screen multitask use.

If you’re on the lookout for a more powerful and elite TV, the Samsung 55QN85A is also discounted at Amazon. As the lowest-priced model in Samsung's next-gen 'Neo QLED' TV line-up, the QN85A is one of the best TVs on the market, receiving 5 stars in our Samsung QN85A review .

Originally priced at £1,399, you can get the Samsung 55QN85A for just £839 at Amazon, taking a massive £560 (40%) off the price. The Samsung 55QN85A is a little pricier than other Samsung TVs which might be more than a lot of people are willing to spend right now but this is still the lowest price the Samsung 55QN85A has ever been.