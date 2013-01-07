Samsung S9 85" UHD TV: World's largest 4K TV on show

Samsung has unveiled the world's largest ultra hi-definition TV in the annual 'mine's bigger than yours' contest at CES 2013 in Las Vegas.

Samsung has upped the stakes in the ultra hi-definition race, whipping the covers off the world's biggest 4K TV at CES 2013 in Las Vegas - the Samsung S9.

At a whopping 85-inches this latest ultra hi-definition beast claims to be an inch bigger than the nearest competitor 4K set.



Design-wise the Samsung S9 is everything you'd expect from a top-end TV. The screen itself is seductively, virtually bezel-free and sits within a unique frame that Samsung has called a Timeless Gallery frame, arguing that this makes the TV "appear to be floating within its frame – and showcases the juxtaposition of a minimalist concept with such a large display."



Under the hood the Samsung S9 packs a quad-core processor to enable faster multi-tasking between content and apps, while the Precision Black Pro technology, aims to deliver "deep, real blacks" and "pure vivacious whites". Voice and gesture control also feature.



Speakers built into the gallery frame kick out 3-way 2.2 channels of 120-watt sound and Samsung's proprietary up-scaling engine promises to upscale all your HD content to UHD-level picture quality.



So far there's no word on UK pricing or availability but expect it to cost a pretty penny.



Samsung is also promising even bigger things to come with a 95" and 110" expected to follow. You're going to need a bigger house.