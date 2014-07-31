Samsung patents reveal round-faced smartwatch

The smartwatch market is tough and we're already bored of the clanky square-faced wearables. Sammy might be mixing things up and taking a leaf out of Motorola's book with this one...

New smartwatch designs from Samsung have been unearthed in the form of patents, as reported by MobileGeeks.

The spiffing mock-ups appear to show round-faced timepieces, which comes in stark contrast to its current range of wrist wearables like the Gear Live and Gear Fit.

"Obviously, the company operates under high pressure to counter the Moto 360 with their own round smart watches," reads the MG article.

Motorola's own upcoming smartwatch, the Moto 360, already sports a rounded face and is widely lauded as being one of the best-looking wearables for that reason alone.

Those newly excited for a circular Sammy timepiece shouldn't get their hopes up just yet. The mystery timepiece exists only as a patent and there's no telling when, or even if, such a device will ever come to market.

If the corner-free watch face does land any time soon though, it's a likely bet that it would run off Google's own Android Wear or Sammy's Tizen OS.

Source MobileGeeks

Via AndroidCentral