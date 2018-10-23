Samsung Galaxy X foldable phone could finally be revealed next month after all

The long-rumoured foldable Samsung Galaxy X might make an appearance next month after all, following reports the company had postponed plans to unveil the handset during its annual developer conference in San Francisco.

The South Korean company has started to drum-up excitement for its developer conference by tweeting an animation that appears to resemble the feverishly-anticipated folding mechanism set to launch with its all-new flagship smartphone.

In the short animation, two lines unfold from a single hinge – like a book opening – to form a right-facing arrow. This points to the date of the first day of the Samsung developer conference, November 7, 2018.

Granted, it might not seem like much, but nevertheless, we're quietly confident the firm has just teased the reveal of its Galaxy X. Samsung mobile chief DJ Koh had previously hinted at plans to showcase a prototype of the folding smartphone during the conference to help developers adapt their software to the new design.

The crossroads between the present and the future – Samsung Developer Conference is where you’ll meet the knowledge needed to stay on tech’s cutting edge. #SDC18Learn more: https://t.co/t66edOWIUi pic.twitter.com/bDZHuZVWeeOctober 18, 2018

The Galaxy X could hit shelves worldwide as soon as early next year, according to some reports from within the company.

In a recent interview with CNET, mobile boss DJ Koh stressed the foldability of the Galaxy X will not just be a gimmick, but will instead offer new features for users.

Folding the display will allow Samsung to deliver a lip-smacking screen, larger than 6.5 inches across, without asking smartphone owners to stretch their thumbs to impossible lengths in order to use it. According to Koh, the smartphone will unfold to offer a tablet-like experience.

Increasing the amount of screen real estate available on a smartphone is important, according to the Samsung mobile chief. When the company first launched its Galaxy Note series back in October 2011, the 5.3-inch display was widely mocked for its size.

However, Koh notes, after eight generations of the phablet, large-screen devices are now ubiquitous – with rival iPhone XS Max now offering a 6.5-inch display and Google Pixel 3 XL sporting a 6.3-inch screen.

"Possibly when we start selling the foldable phone, it may be a niche market, but definitely, it will expand," Koh said. "I'm positive that we do need a foldable phone."

Anyone patiently waiting for the first folding smartphone to launch worldwide will need to have some spare cash lying around, with analysts suggesting the price of the Samsung Galaxy X could reach ₩2,000,000 (roughly £1,375 or $1,800).