Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 announced, but be prepared to wait

Samsung has surprised everyone by announcing the Galaxy Tab S6 and Galaxy Watch Active2 during an online launch event, several days before Samsung Unpacked and the Note 10.

While the successor to the Galaxy Watch Active will officially be unveiled on Monday, 5th August, Samsung has just confirmed what it will be called in an image on its site.

Get ready to say hello to the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2.

There won't be any surprises when it comes to the design and what features the smartwatch will include however, as Samsung has had more leaks than the Titanic.

We can expect the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 to come in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm. It'll look very similar to the original Galaxy Watch Active (which was only announced six months ago), but feature redesigned buttons and new straps.

It's rumoured that the display will house a touch sensitive bezel, which would make navigating Samsung's Tizen OS a lot easier.

Health and fitness will be the primary focus again, the watch is claimed to feature an ECG app, which will let users perform a single-lead electrocardiogram on themselves. This will be able to record the wearer's heart rhythm, and notify them of signs of atrial fibrillation.

Just like on the Apple Watch Series 4, this potentially life-saving data can be collected and shared with your doctor. This would be welcome news for Android users, as there is currently no smartwatch on the market for them with ECG capabilities, given the Apple Watch is iPhone-only.

Samsung will also be releasing a new cellular version, which will allow you to make calls, receive texts, and stream music, even when you're away from your phone.

Are you excited? Samsung will officially unveil the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 on Monday, 5th August 5 at 10AM EDT (3PM BST). Stay tuned to T3 for the latest updates.

