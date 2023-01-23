Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition now available in the UK

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're a keen golfer, investing in a great golf watch is a really good idea. They allow you to visualise the course in a way you couldn't possibly manage from the ground, offering greater insights to help you make better decisions on the course. Many will even enable you to collect data on your performance, improving knowledge of your own game for more informed choices.

For most people, having a dedicated smartwatch just for golf is hard to justify. That's why a lot of new smartwatches are coming out that are golf-leaning, but still offer more robust real-world usage.

This new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Golf edition is one such example. It takes the popular Galaxy Watch 5 blueprint and supercharges it with a host of golf-focused features. For example, users get a lifetime subscription to the brilliant Smart Caddie app, which offers maps for over 40,000 courses, accurate in-play distances and distance tracking for your shots, as well as scorekeeping facilities on the watch itself.

Outside of that, the watch has all the features you'd come to expect in a modern smartwatch. Samsung Health helps to monitor your overall wellbeing though heart rate and blood pressure, and can also take a reading of your body composition to help you understand things like body fat and muscle density.

You'll be able to get notifications, and take calls and texts from your watch. You'll even be able to make payments without your card or phone to hand thanks to Samsung Pay – perfect if you've left your phone in your bag after a round!

The watch boasts a sapphire crystal on top of an AMOLED display, with the case coated in a sleek black finish. There are golf edition variants of the 40mm and 44mm Watch 5 models, as well as the larger Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which features a titanium case for extra lightness. They'll set you back £319, £339 and £479, respectively.