Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Galaxy S20: The key differences explained

Plenty of conflicting leaked information has surfaced recently about the Samsung Galaxy S21, leaving phone enthusiasts enthused one day and concerned the next over the incoming new flagship series.

Certain rumors and leaks, for example, point toward the Galaxy S21 coming with state-of-the-art new hardware, while others seem to show that it is not going to be much of upgrade at all over the Samsung Galaxy S20.

To try to clear the air somewhat, right here T3 has run a Samsung Galaxy S21 vs. Galaxy S20 comparison based on the all the leaked information we currently know about the new handset.

We've broken this Galaxy S21 vs. S20 comparison down into a number of key areas, including price and models, design and hardware, as well as camera system and OS, to try to ascertain whether or not this year's S-series range is looking like a must-have upgrade or not.

We also address what could be the biggest change in the S-series history, too – the fact that one of the S21 models may even come with a Note-series style digital S-Pen stylus.

Just to be clear, though, the comparison that follows is based on leaked information regarding the Galaxy S21, and as such that leaked information may be inaccurate. Due to the sources of the information, though, here at T3 we're quite confident that the information is accurate and we expect the S21 series to be presented like this, or very similar to it.

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs. Galaxy S20: Specs comparison

Any good comparison is built on hard facts, and when it comes round to reviewing phones that comes from hardware specs and benchmarks. What follows is a comparison chart showing the three phones in the S20 series, as well as the three phones slated to be in the S21 series, side-by-side in terms of key specs. Obviously, the S21 specs are all rumored and not confirmed by Samsung.

(Image credit: Future)

T3's off the cuff takeaways from looking at this specs comparison chart? Every phone in the S21 series looks very similar to its comparison handset in the S20 series. In some spec categories the numbers haven't changed at all, too, while in others (such as the CPU) remain untested in terms of performance.

(Image credit: Ice Universe)

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs. Galaxy S20: Price, models and availability

As you would expect for an unreleased phone series, no official price has yet to be announced for the S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra. However, considering how difficult 2020 has been for the phone industry (and phone users in general), we think it safe to assume that pricing will be the same as last year or cheaper

Can you imagine Samsung putting up the price of its handsets after the year we've just had? Exactly.

Last year the Galaxy S20 series started at $999 and then climbed to $1,199 for the Galaxy S20 Plus and then $1,399 for the S20 Ultra, and we think it fair to say those prices will be hit or lowered for S21.

That hunch comes off our general knowledge of the industry, as well as whispers from respected leakers that Samsung is looking to hit the price point for its entry level 2021 device that was debuted by the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which T3 loved on review.

That phone, though, retailed for $699 and it might be a tough ask for Samsung to hit that with new technology like the Snapdragon 888 CPU loaded into its phones.

As for availability and models, the three expected Galaxy S21 handsets (S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra) are expected to be officially unveiled on January 14, 2021.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs. Galaxy S20: Design and build

Ok, so the big change this year design-wise is that the S21's rear camera array has been redesigned. The placement of the sensors and lenses appear to be in the same position as last year's handsets, however the lenses are now recessed into the array rather than standing off the phone's backplate.

The new camera array tapers out of the frame, wrapping around the lenses. In comparison, the S20 series camera array was extended out of the backplate on all sides and was not joined to the frame at side and top.

Aside from that array, though, the design of the S21 looks very similar to the Galaxy S20. There's the same three sizes of models available, the same mix of flatter and curved frames (flatter for S21 and S21 Plus, curvier for S21 Ultra), and the same top-centre-mounted pinhole camera.

In terms of build quality, the big change everyone is talking about right now is that the S21 series is rumored to be making use of the 'glasstic' material that was used on the Galaxy S20 FE for its backplate. Glasstic is a material that is supposed to look like glass but actually has more of the properties of plastic, making it lighter and tougher.

Glasstic is also cheaper to produce, and online smartphone sleuths have noted that this may be one of the measures used by Samsung to reduce the price of its S21-series handsets.

From T3's perspective, we're not big fans of glasstic not its biggest opponent – it definitely doesn't feel as premium as glass, but it is far off and if it makes the phones this year cheaper to buy then we're more for it than against it. It feels like a very real-world compromise.

(Image credit: LetsDoDigital)

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs. Galaxy S20: Screen

There are three sizes of screen available this year on the Galaxy S21 series of smartphones, including the entry level S21's 6.2-inch display, as well as the 6.7-inch S21 Plus' and 6.8-inch S21 Ultra.

This compares rather similarly to the S20 series, with the S20 and S20 Plus sharing the same screen size, and the S20 Ultra slightly trumping the S21 Ultra with a 6.9-inch panel. Does that 0.1 difference make any difference this year? Of course not.

Of course, the fact that the S20 series now also includes the S20 FE complicates things somewhat, as that phone has a 6.5-inch display. More key in the comparison stakes, though, is not so much screen size as display type and resolution.

And this is where another cost saving compromise might have reared its head, as the S21 and S21 Plus are rumored to have only FHD+ resolutions rather than QHD+. That would mean, on paper, a drop in visual fidelity. In reality, though, the difference between the two resolutions at mobile screen sizes is negligible and many people struggle to tell the difference.

The S21 Ultra, meanwhile, is slated to come with the same WQHD+ resolution that was used on the S20 Ultra.

All phones come with 120Hz refresh rates.

(Image credit: Future)

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs. Galaxy S20: Cameras

From what we know so far the camera systems on each S21 handset are identical in terms of core specs to last year, as can be seen in the above specs chart. The S21 and S21 Plus are slated to come with a Ultra wide 12MP lens, a 12MP main lens and a 64MP Telephoto lens.

Meanwhile, the S21 Ultra is set to re-introduce the 108MP main sensor with 100x zoom functionality.

In terms of genuinely new stuff, Samsung is thought to be planning on introducing a laser autofocus mechanism to fix last year's well-documented focussing problems.

Overall then the S21 and S21 Plus will boast camera arrays with three lenses, while the S21 Ultra will have four.

Here at T3 we expect the physical camera hardware delivered in 2021 to be basically identical to last year's handsets, but to likely benefit from a few optimisations and, in the Ultra's case, that laser autofocus mechanism.

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs. Galaxy S20: Hardware and battery

In the US the Samsung Galaxy S21 series of phones is primed to use the brand new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 system-on-chip, while in the rest of the world it is believed that the Exynos 2100 will be used, which has been confirmed as launching on January 12th, 2021.

And, on paper, this should lead to performance increases over the S20 series, which used last year's Qualcomm Snapdraon 865 processor. Unfortunately, though, right now leaked benchmarks for what is believed to be the S21 running the Snapdragon 888 have not been very encouraging at all.

Indeed, the delivered results are actually weaker that than those posted by the OnePlus 8 Pro, and that phone came out more than half a year ago and also used the outgoing Snapdragon 865 processor.

That said, though, that benchmark was likely run on pre-release hardware and we fully expect launch-day benchmark scores to be better. We also expect the S21 series to outperform the S20 series in terms of benchmark scores. By a lot? We're not sure about that, as too whether that will actually lead to noticeable improvements in everyday usage applications.

Other than that, in terms of RAM and storage we're very much in the same ballpark to last year, as too battery stacks, which are either the same size as last year or larger this year.

The S21 shares the S20's 4,000mAh stack and the S21 Ultra does the same with its 5,000mAh unit as the S20 Ultra, while the S21 Plus packs a bigger 4,800mAh battery.

Our feeling here at T3 is that better optimization in terms of 5G power usage, as well as those lower resolution screens, could see the S21 series outperform the S20 in terms of battery life.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs. Galaxy S20: Software and S-Pen

We think it fair to say that while the fact that the S21 series of phones is going to come pre-installed with Android 11 as an OS isn't much of an upgrade over the S20 series (Samsung is currently updating all its phones so that they run Android 11), the fact that the S20 Ultra could come with a digital S-Pen stylus is.

To date the big differentiator between the S-series and Note-series has been the latter's delivery of an in-docking digital stylus, but with the Note series apparently on its way out, it appears that the top-spec S21 is going to inherit its S-Pen.

Whether or not the S21 Ultra is boxed with the digital stylus remains to be seen, though, and we're not sure it will charge in the phone either. Will the S21 Ultra be just compatible with an S-Pen, rather than coming with one? Or is the S21 Ultra becoming the new Note? Right now nothing is confirmed, but we've high hopes.

(Image credit: Cozyplanes/ 김케로 YouTube)

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs. Galaxy S20: Verdict

Overall, then, it looks like the 2021 S-series is very much going to be an evolution of the S20 series rather than a whole new proposition.

Samsung appears to be consolidating its smartphone business and moving away specifically from launching multiple premium handsets each year, with cost effectiveness and a streamlined offering front and center.

That appears to be on show in the S21 series, with the S21 and S21 Plus looking to deliver an iterative update on last year's phones for the same, if not less money, and the S21 Ultra looking to take on some of the responsibility of the Note series' premium proposition.

Right now the most exciting aspect about the S21 launch for us is the adoption of the S-Pen digital stylus, and being candid there appears to be nothing else new to really write home about.

However, we loved last year's S20 (giving it a maximum score of 5 stars on review and also bestowing upon it the Best 5G Phone prize at the T3 Awards 2020), so we can't see an S21 that builds on that a bit suddenly being awful.

That said, though, with powerful new rivals like the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro and OnePlus 9 Pro 5G breaking cover, the S21's series road to victory looks harder than ever before.