Samsung Galaxy Note 9 could go on sale in July

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 release date of July could be a reality after all as new information suggests Sammy is all set to unleash the beast early.

According to sources of The Investor , Samsung isn’t selling as many Galaxy S9 handsets as expected, so to boost phone sales it will unleash the Note 9 earlier than the rumoured August launch date, instead revealing all in July. Other rumours have also appeared already which support that July launch date .

This date was found based on news that Samsung Display plans to start manufacturing the OLED screens for the Note 9 in April. That’s two months ahead of the usual start in June which places the launch in July.

This early date is also expected as a way for Samsung to tackle Apple’s likely launch of new iPhones in September. While last year was later following technical glitches with on the iPhone X Face ID, Apple appears to be on target for the usual September release date this year.

Rumours suggest the Galaxy Note 9 will feature a 6.38-inch display making it not only larger than last year’s 6.32-inch Galaxy Note 8 but also larger than the Galaxy S9 Plus at 6.2-inches. That’s not all that’s larger as the battery is also expected to dwarf the Note 8 battery , and that comes from multiple sources .