Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes at the OnePlus 8 Pro king and misses 💀

You know what they say, if you come at the king then you better not miss. Well, that is just what the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra seems to have done, with a fresh leak from Samsung's own leakster-in-chief Ice universe stating that, unlike the OnePlus 8 Pro, the Note 20 Ultra will not be able to support 120Hz and a QHD+ resolution at the same time.

Ice posted the revelation on Twitter, noting that while the latest firmware he'd seen included an adaptive 120Hz option for the Note 20 Ultra, there was no QHD+ resolution with 120Hz option.

The latest firmware Galaxy Note20 Ultra has added an adaptive 120Hz option. But there is still no QHD+120Hz option. pic.twitter.com/VOf9Y5LoJWJuly 15, 2020

For the record, the OnePlus 8 Pro, which right now sits in T3's best phones guide as the top premium smartphone to buy, and also won the prestigious best phone prize in the T3 Awards 2020, delivers a 120Hz refresh rate with a QHD+ resolution at the same time.

This is the reason that we called the OnePlus 8 Pro's screen "the best display ever shipped on a smartphone", and one of the reasons why the phone also won our hyper prestigious Gadget of the Year award.

The fact that, despite rumours hinting that the flagship Note 20 Ultra was going to match this prowess (as you would expect from Samsung's technical leader), it is in fact going to fall short is disappointing news to hear. And especially for die-hard Note series fans who are used to the best.

Now, though, it looks almost definite that the Note 20 Ultra is going to come second to the OnePlus 8 Pro in terms of display.

Here's hoping, then, that the phone can deliver elsewhere, such as in its S Pen digital stylus, which is rumoured to be coming with some BIG upgrades.

Here at T3 we are a huge fans of Samsung's Note range of smartphones, so we're going to keep our fingers crossed that the South Korean maker proves Ice wrong and delivers a phone that feels market-leading in every way.