Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earphones are now half price at Currys

The January sale has been full of incredible deals on tech and electronics, like this unmissable wireless earbuds deal from Currys. Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for half price and save £80 on these premium earphones in the Currys January sale.

Currently, there are loads of top deals on Samsung products this month as we anticipate the release of the Samsung Galaxy S22 in February. Previous models like the Samsung Galaxy S21 are receiving amazing price cuts and data upgrade plans like this Samsung Galaxy S21 phone deal from Affordable Mobiles .

Continuing this theme, Currys have great offers on a range of Samsung earphones, including the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. This Samsung Galaxy Buds Live deal has received the biggest price cut and is now only £79.

But be quick! The Currys January sale is ending on Tuesday so you’ll have to act fast if you want to get the Samsung Galaxy Buds for half price. Click the link above to shop this unmissable deal or keep reading for all the details.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was £159, now £79 at Currys

Now half price at Currys, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are stylish, comfortable and run on award-winning AKG sound technology. If you’re not a Samsung user, don’t worry as you can use the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live with any iOS or Android device. Available in black, brown or white.

If you don't want to shop at Currys but you still want to take advantage of this great deal, head over to Amazon where they've price matched it.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

If you’re looking for a new pair of earbuds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are a great option for all your listening needs. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live uses AKG sound technology that brings out the clear and crisp tones of your music, audiobook or podcast for an immersive listening experience. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live also have noise cancelling technology so you can block out background noise while you’re out and about.

Wireless earphones and headphones have become extremely popular by going cord-free and removing the stress of tangled cables. But there’s no need to worry about losing these petite earbuds as they come with a compact case that charges them super quickly with Fast Wireless Charging. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live give you up to 6 hours of playing time when fully charged and 5 minutes of charging offers 1 hour of power.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live come in a premium metallic finish in either black, white or brown. The shape fits perfectly to the curves of your ear so they sit securely and are comfortable for long wearing. If you like to wear your earbuds while you work out, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are water and sweat resistant, and you can easily control the volume or skip, pause and play tracks via the controls. Compatible with both iOS and Androids, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live also features a microphone so you can easily take and make phone calls.