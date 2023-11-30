Samsung and Google are poised to unveil Dolby Atmos-rivaling audio tech

When it comes to building an absolutely killer home entertainment setup, audio is really crucial. And if that's something you've ever looked into you'll probably be well aware of the Dolby Atmos technology.

If not, let me give you a brief rundown. In essence, the technology aims to create an all-encompassing audio dome around the listener. That can be achieved with old school multi-speaker setups, but in recent years, designers have also achieved it with more traditional looking soundbars and speakers.

It's really fantastic to use. The overall listening experience is just incredible, with sounds appearing to happen around you as if you were centred in the frame you were watching.

Now, Samsung and Google are collaborating on a new technology to rival the service. Okay, new might be a stretch there – they've actually been working on this project since 2020. But a new interview on the Samsung website goes into a little more depth about what the technology could comprise.

According to that report, there are three core features which make up the technology – vertical audio, AI-based scene analysis and user-customisable audio. Vertical audio is the idea that sound can envelope the user – in the interview on Samsung's website, WooHyun Nam from Samsung Research's Visual Technology Team described the sound of birds flying overhead, for example.

The two companies have called their technology Immersive Audio Model and Formats, or IAMF. It's not the sexiest name on the block, but hey it's not about what it's called, it's about what it can do.

It's certainly an interesting development. Many will question whether the technology is necessary for consumers when similar alternatives exist, but Samsung and Google will certainly find a need. Regardless, as long as it works effectively, it could offer another option to bring this kind of technology to more users.

With CES 2024 just around the corner, there's every chance that this could be on display at the event. We'll certainly be keeping our eyes peeled for further developments.