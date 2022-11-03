Samsung 8K TV deal is a steal with £650 off!

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Having been scouring through the best TVs as part of a site refresh, I stumbled upon this Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV deal – and this is well before the Best Black Friday Deals are officially upon us (of which, however, I'm sure there'll be many come mid-November).

View the Samsung 8K Neo QLED QN900A TV deal now on Amazon (opens in new tab)

So what's the deal? The 65-inch Samsung QN900A has £650 cut from its asking price. That's a significant chunk, bringing it down to a price level that's more in-line with the latest and greatest OLED TVs when they first launch. Not that this Samsung is OLED, it's the first generation of Mini LED to have launched, which means it's super bright.

Part of the reason for the price drop is because the QN900A is a 2021 release. The 2022 model, the QN900B, costs about £4,000 at the moment (gulp!), which puts in perspective how this 8K deal is a bit of a steal – as it's less than half price comparing generation on generation.

Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV: Price Comparison Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $2,147.98 (opens in new tab) $1,397.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $5,499.99 (opens in new tab) $4,999.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $6,499 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

Its age is no bother, though, as the QN900A was a straight-up 5-star review when it passed the T3 test bench. Indeed, it won a T3 Awards gong last year for Best TV, which is saying something. So now that its price is more in line with its best 4K TV comrades, I think it's worth a look if you've been considering splurging on a big and high-quality flagship telly for some time.

I know, £1,849 isn't budget for a TV purchase, but we're talking about an 8K TV here. This is future-proofed, next-gen stuff. So expect the brightest and best-looking picture quality you can image. Indeed, the 2022 equivalent model only really adjusted the dimming zones and reflective qualities of the panel.

Pop the Samsung QN900A in a dark room and it'll look like a shining star. Not only because it's so very bright thanks to Mini LED, but because it's a sublime-looking bit of kit anyway, with its bezel-free design and neat-and-tidy separate One Connect box keeping connections away from the main panel.