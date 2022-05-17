Samsung QN900B QLED TV review: the zenith of 8K TV performance

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In this Samsung QN900B review we’re looking at the company’s high-end 8K NeoQLED TV for 2022, which promises to deliver unparalleled ultra-high-resolution big-screen performance.

The cutting-edge picture quality is largely thanks to a super-bright Mini LED backlight and state-of-the-art image processing that employs AI-enhancements to fully utilise the 33 million pixels that make up an 8K panel.

The stunning high dynamic range (HDR) images are backed-up by Object Tracking Sound Pro which uses multiple speakers and woofers to ensure an immersive sonic experience that now includes Dolby Atmos.

The QN900B isn’t just one of the best 8K TVs we’ve reviewed, it’s also one of the best-looking, too, featuring a sleek design that only requires a single cable when wall-mounting thanks to Samsung’s proprietary One Connect box (an off-the-TV connection box).

The inclusion of a comprehensive smart TV platform and extensive next-gen gaming features ensure the Samsung QN900B is among the best 8K TVs you can buy, and that Samsung continues to dominate this nascent segment of the TV market.

The Samsung QN900B was released in April 2022 and is available in 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch screen sizes, with the 75-inch version reviewed here. At the time of writing, the QE65QN900B costs £5,799, the QE75QN900B costs £7,799, and the QE85QN900B costs £10,999.

While these are premium prices, the QN900B is the top of Samsung’s 8K range and delivers the very best when it comes to the company’s picture processing and features. For those who prefer 8K without the hefty price tag, there’s also the Samsung QN800B and QN700B. The former offers the same screen sizes, while the latter drops the 85-incher in favour of a 55-inch model.

The Samsung QN900B also isn’t out of line compared its 8K competition, with the Sony Z9K and LG QNED99 both offering similar performance thanks to their own Mini LED backlights.

SAMSUNG QN900B: FEATURES & WHAT’S NEW

The Samsung QN900B is an 8K TV, which means it uses a panel that has a 7680 x 4320 pixel resolution. It also forms part of the company’s Neo QLED TV line-up, which utilises a Quantum Matrix Pro Mini LED backlight composed of 1,920 (60 x 32) local dimming zones – based on our count.

The QN900’s 33 million pixels are fully employed regardless of the native resolution of the content, and the latest Neural Quantum Processor 8K uses AI-enhanced neural network processing to deliver peerless upscaling. In addition, 14-bit contrast mapping brings out all the details in shadows.

The HDR presentation is also class-leading, with Samsung claiming a peak brightness of up to 4,000 nits and a 100 per cent colour volume. The QN900B supports HDR10, hybrid log-gamma (HLG) and HDR10+ (Adaptive and Gaming), but sadly still no Dolby Vision.

Thankfully Samsung has finally added Dolby Atmos, and the Object Tracking Sound Pro system uses a 6.2.2-channel speaker layout with upward-firing drivers. There’s also Space Fit Sound for room correction, and Q Symphony for seamless integration with supporting Samsung soundbars.

The latest version of Samsung’s Tizen-powered smart TV system has been given a make-over this year, and now uses a home screen rather than a launcher bar. Otherwise it remains as comprehensive as ever, with all the main streaming apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, and the UK TV catch-up services.

Finally, the QN900B is ideal for next-gen gamers, with improved motion and an expanded Game Bar. There’s support for frame rates up to 144Hz, VRR (Freesync Premium Pro and HDMI version) and ALLM, which automatically switches to the low latency Game Mode when a console is detected, resulting in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it input lag of just 9ms.

SAMSUNG QN900B: DESIGN & USABILITY

The Samsung QN900B uses the company’s Infinity One design with its contemporary finish and sleek styling that’s only 15mm deep from top to bottom. The Infinity Screen is bezel-less, the build quality excellent, and the stand provides solid support while only requiring a narrow surface.

The QN900B is especially impressive when wall mounted using Samsung’s Slim Fit bracket, with only a single cable connecting the TV thanks to the One Connect box. This includes four fully-spec’d HDMI 2.1 inputs and can be mounted on the back of the stand if you prefer.

The One Remote is both ergonomic and eco-friendly thanks to a solar cell on the back that recharges the batteries, and there are direct access buttons for Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+, along with a microphone for voice interaction.

SAMSUNG QN900B: PICTURE QUALITY

The Samsung QN900B delivers awesome big-screen images, and while there might be minimal native 8K content at the moment, the state-of-the-art image processing really comes in handy with screen sizes of 75-inches and above. The resulting pictures are precise and detailed.

This TV delivers deep blacks and almost no blooming, even when watching very bright HDR content. The QN900B has nearly 2000 local dimming zones, but it’s not just the number but what you do with them that counts, and thankfully Samsung’s dimming algorithm is class-leading.

This contrast prowess is enhanced by 14-bit contrast mapping that brings out all the fine details in shadows just above black, while still retaining a pleasing inkiness. The processing also handles mixed content admirably, ensuring bright and dark parts of an image are perfectly rendered.

The Filmmaker Mode provides accurate standard dynamic range (SDR) and HDR pictures, retaining the content creator’s intent. Despite Samsung’s claims, in this more accurate mode we measured a peak HDR brightness of 2,100 nits, and the QN900B reached 96 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour space.

The tone mapping is absolutely spot-on in all our tests, taking advantage of the massive brightness and cutting-edge processing to produce impactful HDR images with specular highlights free of clipping, saturated colours, deep blacks and detailed shadows that aren’t crushed

In more general terms, the overall screen uniformity is excellent, with no signs of banding, dirty screen effect, or colour tinting anywhere on our review sample. The motion handling is also impressive, and our only real complaint is the lack of support for Dolby Vision.

SAMSUNG QN900B: SOUND QUALITY

The Samsung QN900B sounds impressive, thanks to the inclusion of Dolby Atmos and a speaker system with drivers along the bottom, sides and top. The result is a much bigger soundstage that fills the wall behind the TV, creating a sonic presence that matches its 75-inch screen size.

Object Tracking Sound Pro really makes a difference, with the up-firing speakers adding another layer to the sonic delivery. Sounds are clearly moving around and above the TV to match specific objects on screen, and a dedicated centre channel ensures focused and intelligible dialogue.

The woofers built into the rear of the panel also generate a deep bass foundation that gives movie soundtracks greater impact. However, while this TV produces plenty of scale and immersion, for the full cinema experience you should check out the best soundbars for Samsung TVs.

SAMSUNG QN900B REVIEW: VERDICT

The Samsung QN900B is an exceptional 8K TV, taking full advantage of its increased resolution and AI-enhanced image processing to produce pictures of incredible detail and precision. The combination of a Mini LED backlight and 14-bit contrast mapping also ensure some of the best high dynamic range (HDR) images that you’ll see on a consumer display.

The industrial design is gorgeous, the build quality is excellent, and the One Connect box remains a great idea. The gaming features are also impressive, with Game Bar 2.0 is a useful feature, and the input lag is incredibly low. The re-vamped smart TV system remains effective, with a comprehensive choice of streaming apps.

Dolby Atmos is a welcome addition, and the overall sound quality is fantastic, with Object Tracking Sound Pro producing a genuinely immersive experience, and the woofers generating some nice bass. It's only the lack of Dolby Vision that detracts a minor amount.

Overall, the Samsung QN900B Neo QLED 8K TV is as near to flawless as a television can be. It delivers truly mind-blowing picture quality and is the zenith of 8K panels.

