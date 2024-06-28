Roku TVs and streamers get a great free entertainment upgrade

Something new comes to Roku

Roku Streaming Stick 4K
(Image credit: Roku / Future)
Rik Henderson
By
published
Quick Summary

Roku has pushed an update to its TVs and streaming devices in the US that has added a new game onto the home screen.

A weekly trivia quiz is now available, which features topical questions across a whole range of subjects.

There's a new feature that's arrived on Roku TVs and streamers in the US – weekly trivia.

Roku has rolled out an update to its streaming devices and televisions that has added a new section on the menu. Each Tuesday, a new round of 10 trivia questions will appear for the whole family to work their way through.

It covers subjects like sports, movies and TV premieres, and holidays, which will all be topical – you can feel like you're participating in a game show.

Players are also helped out by the Roku City characters that appear on the home page. You can start a game from the home screen menu or through search.

It's not yet know when (or if) Roku plans to expand its weekly trivia quiz to other regions, such as the UK and Ireland. However, the company traditionally introduces new features in the States first, before a wider roll out later.

That was the case of the Roku Channel, for example, which arrived in the UK in 2020, several years after its debut in the US.

It is not a mainstay on Roku devices in both locations, plus third-party hardware, such as Sky Q.

If you've not got yourself a Roku device or TV yet, you should look out for some great deals during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sales, which start on 16 July and run for 48 hours. Indeed, there may even be some unbeatable deals during the build up.

We'll be especially looking out for deals on the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, which is one of our favourite dongles to hang out of the back of a TV. The Roku app lineup is unsurpassed in comparison with rivals.

CATEGORIES
Television Streaming
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸