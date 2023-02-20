5th gen of world’s most popular studio microphone by Rode adds unique feature

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Rode is back with an exciting launch, this time around the fifth iteration of the audio brand's studio condenser microphone, the Rode NT1. The new model adds some pretty significant updates as well as retaining the iconic sound that made it the world's most popular studio microphone – with over six million units sold worldwide.

Introduced in 1991, the original NT1 was Rode's debut microphone released when new advancements in audio technology "democratised the studio workflow and made recording more accessible than ever before," Rode says. The NT1 5th Generation is the most significant evolution of the mic yet, harnessing the sound quality and performance that made the previous generations successful and introducing Rode's patent-pending Dual Connect feature offering both XLR and USB connectivity and “unclippable” 32-bit float digital output, advanced digital signal processing, and more.

(Image credit: Rode)

The Dual Connect output, which offers both XLR and USB connectivity in the same housing, allows users to connect to an audio interface, mixer, console or other audio equipment via XLR for a traditional analogue workflow or directly to a computer via USB for plug-and-play recording.

As for the 32-bit float digital output, this audio format captures the full dynamic range of the microphone while allowing users recording in a DAW to adjust their audio to the optimal level after recording. This means users can record anything from a whisper to a scream without worrying about setting their gain correctly beforehand and with no chance of their signal clipping. More stats:

HF6 large-diaphragm (1-inch) gold-sputtered capsule, precision engineered to sub-micron tolerances

Smooth frequency response, high sensitivity and high SPL handling for incredible performance in a wide range of studio applications

Exceptionality low noise (4dBA) – the world’s quietest studio condenser microphone

Ultra-high-resolution (up to 192kHz) analog-to-digital conversion

On-board DSP for advanced APHEX® audio processing, including a compressor, noise gate, two-step high-pass filter, and legendary Aural Exciter™ and Big Bottom™ effects

(Image credit: Rode)

To make getting set up and recording as easy as possible, the NT1 5th Generation comes with a studio-grade shock mount and pop filter and a high-quality XLR and USB cable. The HF6 capsule is precision manufactured to sub-micron tolerances to "ensure the utmost consistency in tonality and frequency response" and is internally shock-mounted for minimising external vibrations. The microphone body is machined from rugged aluminium and is available in black or silver, with high-grade finishes that are extremely resistant to scuffs and scratches.

You can preorder the Rode NT1 5th Generation now for $259/AU$439 (approx. £216) at Rode (opens in new tab). You’ll need Rode Central (opens in new tab) or Rode Connect (opens in new tab) to access the powerful internal DSP of the mic. Read our reviews of quality Rode equipment here: RodeCaster Pro 2 review, Rode NTH-100 review and RODE VideoMic GO II review.