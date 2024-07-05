Ride into savings: grab Cowboy's Cruiser for £600 less ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Looking for an electrifying deal on a top-notch e-bike? Look no further than the Cowboy Cruiser, now with a stunning £600 off! This is the perfect chance to power up your commute and explore the world of electric biking without breaking the bank.

Better still, all Cowboy models are on offer, not just the Cruiser. Sure, you can save £600 on the Performance and Connect Cruiser models, but other versions, such as the Cross ST and the Classic, are also on offer and £500 off.

Cowboy Cruiser: was £3,106, now £2,506 at Cowboy

The Cowboy Cruiser offers a sleek design, powerful 250W motor, intuitive app for real-time stats and security, integrated lights, puncture-resistant tyres, and up to 70 km range, now £600 off!

The Cowboy Cruiser is designed with urban adventurers in mind, boasting a sleek and minimalist design that turns heads on every street. But it's not just about looks – this amazing electric bike is packed with features that make every ride a breeze.

With its powerful 250W motor, you’ll zip through city streets with ease, conquering hills and long distances without breaking a sweat.

One of the standout features is the intuitive Cowboy app, which offers real-time stats, navigation, and even theft detection. The integrated lights and puncture-resistant tyres add to the safety and convenience, making it an ideal companion for both daily commutes and weekend joyrides.

Plus, with a range of up to 70 km on a single charge, you can confidently tackle your day without worrying about running out of juice. Grab the Cowboy Cruiser now and transform your travel experience with cutting-edge technology and unparalleled style – all for £600 less!