Here's when Rebel Moon – Part Two will release on Netflix

Zack Snyder's Star Wars-style epic will continue soon

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver
(Image credit: Netflix)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

The first part of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon movie series may have only recently released but the follow-up is only a couple of months away.

Netflix has shared a new image from Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver [above] as the movie approaches its 19 April 2024 release on the streaming service. It shows Sofia Boutella reprising her role as Kora in the sequel, and looking badass in the process.

There's also a teaser trailer for those who've watched the first film already (avoid if you haven't as it's spoiler-packed).

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire has been acclaimed for its visual flair – a trademark of the director – but also criticised for being rather standard sci-fi fare. It's also been compared heavily with Star Wars, which isn't really a surprise considering Snyder's vision was originally pitched to Disney as an official franchise flick.

It ended up at Netflix instead, with the streaming platform deciding to split the concept into two films. Snyder also revealed last year that an unannounced development studio is working on a Rebel Moon game.

"The one thing that I’m having a really good time with – and I don’t really know if I’m supposed to talk about it – is this RPG that we’re doing that is just literally insane, and so immersive and so intense and so huge," he said on the Nerd Queens podcast (via Polygon).

You can watch the first film on Netflix now. It runs for 2-hours 13-minutes and although it's not got the best score on Rotten Tomatoes (rated 58% by the audience), it's decent Sunday afternoon matinee kind-of stuff.

How much is Netflix?

A Netflix subscription starts at £4.99 / $6.99 for ad-supported membership.

A premium subscription includes 4K HDR streaming and Dolby Atmos audio for £17.99 / $22.99 per month.

Rumours have it that the standard plan without ads will soon be scrapped, although it still seems to be available at the time of writing.

Topics
Netflix
CATEGORIES
Streaming
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸