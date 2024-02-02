Here's when Rebel Moon – Part Two will release on Netflix

The first part of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon movie series may have only recently released but the follow-up is only a couple of months away.

Netflix has shared a new image from Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver [above] as the movie approaches its 19 April 2024 release on the streaming service. It shows Sofia Boutella reprising her role as Kora in the sequel, and looking badass in the process.

There's also a teaser trailer for those who've watched the first film already (avoid if you haven't as it's spoiler-packed).

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire has been acclaimed for its visual flair – a trademark of the director – but also criticised for being rather standard sci-fi fare. It's also been compared heavily with Star Wars, which isn't really a surprise considering Snyder's vision was originally pitched to Disney as an official franchise flick.

It ended up at Netflix instead, with the streaming platform deciding to split the concept into two films. Snyder also revealed last year that an unannounced development studio is working on a Rebel Moon game.

"The one thing that I’m having a really good time with – and I don’t really know if I’m supposed to talk about it – is this RPG that we’re doing that is just literally insane, and so immersive and so intense and so huge," he said on the Nerd Queens podcast (via Polygon).

You can watch the first film on Netflix now. It runs for 2-hours 13-minutes and although it's not got the best score on Rotten Tomatoes (rated 58% by the audience), it's decent Sunday afternoon matinee kind-of stuff.

How much is Netflix?

A Netflix subscription starts at £4.99 / $6.99 for ad-supported membership.

A premium subscription includes 4K HDR streaming and Dolby Atmos audio for £17.99 / $22.99 per month.

Rumours have it that the standard plan without ads will soon be scrapped, although it still seems to be available at the time of writing.