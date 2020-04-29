Realme’s first smartwatch sure looks identical to the Fitbit Versa

Expected to launch soon - lockdown pending, of course - the first smartwatch from Chinese technology firm Realme has leaked online.

The watch first showed up on the wrist of Madhav Sheth, Realme India’s chief executive, during a company YouTube video published in March, and now marketing shots of the wearable have surfaced online.

First published by XDA Developers , the images match what was seen on Sheth’s wrist, but offer a better look at the smartwatch’s design. Looks remarkably similar to the Fitbit Versa, the Realme Watch has a square case with rounded corners, a display of the same shape. The company logo sits below the display on a somewhat ungainly expanse of blank bezel.

(Image credit: Realme)

A single button sits on the eight side of the case, and the render suggests the watch will be offered in several different colors, including black, white, yellow and blue, with sports straps to match - albeit one that doesn’t appear to be changeable. A heart rate monitor and connection for a charging dock can be seen on the back of the case.

As well as the render, some specifications for the Realme Watch have also leaked this week. They include claims of a 1.4-inch TFT LCD touch screen with a resolution of 320 x 320, a 160m Ah battery with seven days of charge, and IP68 water resistance.

There’s also Bluetooth 5.0, but the Realme Watch is said to lack GPS, so to accurately track outdoor running it’ll have to connect to a smartphone. Instead of using Google’s Wear OS, the watch is said to run its own proprietary operating system.

(Image credit: XDA Developers)

The usual range of smartwatch apps will be featured, such as step counting and the ability to track 15 types of exercise tracking, including running, swimming, cycling, strength training, football, yoga and cricket. Heart rate monitoring, a weather app, and a way to help find your Bluetooth-connected phone are also part of the package, plus breathing exercises and an app for guided meditation.

To predominantly target the India market, the Realme Watch is said to fully support Hindi as well as English.

We don’t yet know the price or release date, but suspect the launch of the Realme Watch isn’t far away now.

