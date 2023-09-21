Razer x Lamborghini laptop is the unlikely crossover I never knew I needed

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It's a well-known fact that Lamborghini actually started off making tractors. It's clear the company isn't afraid to stray from supercars, but if you had this latest product on your 2023 bingo card I'd be impressed. Gaming wizards Razer have teamed up with Lambo to create a gaming laptop that is about as extra as the cars. And of course, it's got plenty of bright orange, even the internals and USB ports sport the famous Lamborghini hue.

Based on a modified Razer Blade 16, the successor to one of the best gaming laptops, the Razer Blade 16 x Automobili Lamborghini Edition is one slick bit of kit under the hood. With an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU and an Intel Core i9 13950 processor, it will run any game as beautifully and as quickly as a V10 Huracan. This laptop also features a 16" dual mode mini-LED display, meaning you can switch between a 4K 120Hz offering or a Full HD 240Hz setup depending on whether you want ultra-crisp resolution or super smooth framerate. It can be described in one word - extra.

(Image credit: Razer)

Sold? Well unfortunately I've got some bad news. Firstly the price tag. As you might imagine, a gaming laptop with these specs and the Lamborghini name doesn't come cheap. The price is $4999, but the real bad news is availability. There will be only 150 units worldwide. That makes it a great collector's item but also obviously a tricky one to get hold of.

Razer has worked with the supercar manufacturer before with the Razer Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition chair but this is much more fun for PC gamers, providing they can get hands-on.

RazerCon has seen the company team up with some other prestige brands too, with a whole new range of Dolce and Gabbana-designed clothing as well as a D&G gaming chair. Most striking of all, the Dolce and Gabbana Chroma RGB Chair concept features gaming laptop-style lights that pulse while playing.