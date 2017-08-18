Quick Hit: JBL's Boombox will help you dance off your differences, '80s style

The '80s are back and Harman International wants you to hear all about it with the JBL Boombox, the newest member in its portable speaker family.

The Boombox, which rocks an '80s-style handheld, easily transported design, is a Bluetooth speaker that "delivers exceptional sound and hard hitting bass," as well as bringing "new meaning to 'party around the clock'" - perfect then for extended dance sessions to Run-D.M.C. and the Beasty Boys.

According to the grand master blasters at Harman, the JBL Boombox ensures the partying around the clock thanks to a massive 20000mAh battery, which reportedly delivers 24 hours playtime on a single charge.

In addition, the JBL Boombox features an IPX7 rated waterproof design, comes packing four active transducers and two bass radiator speakers, and allows its user to select from multiple sound modes, including indoor and outdoor mode.

Speaking on the announcement of the Boombox, Harman bigwig Andy Tsui said that:

"We’re excited to give consumers yet another way to have a powerful audio experience, now in a massively portable package. As leaders in the space, we’re thrilled to offer a speaker that provides epic, long-playing sound, setting the standard for power in all future portables in the industry."

The JBL Boombox will be available to purchase from JBL's website from this autumn priced at £399.99.