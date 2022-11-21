PS5 SSD deal suddenly cuts 5-star rated model price to £66.99

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Head on over to T3's best PS5 SSD buying guide and you'll see one SSD recommended above all others – the WD_Black SN85 with Heatsink.

We call the WD_Black SN850 with Heatsink the "best all-round PS5 SSD" and praise its "ludicrous read and write speeds" and simple "plug-and-play installation".

And now that very drive's price has dropped to £66.99 in Amazon's Black Friday sale.

View the WD_Black SN850 with Heatsink deal at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Adding extra storage into a PS5 console is to be recommended now as, one, as we note in our PS5 review the system doesn't come with anywhere near enough internal storage out of the box and, two, there are loads of great PS5 games coming out now.

As such, having extra space courtesy of an add-in PS5 SSD means a gamer can install all the games they want without having to keep deleting others to make room.

Here are the full details of the deal:

(opens in new tab) WD_BLACK SN850 with Heatsink (500GB): now £66.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is a great price on the number one PS5 SSD in the world, with the WD_Black SN850 with Heatsink dropping to £66.99 in the Amazon Black Friday sale. This drive offers faster speeds than that of the internal storage in the PS5 itself, and as it comes with a heatsink pre-applied, all the owner has to do is plug it in and get playing.

The WD_Black SN850 with Heatsink truly is a 5-star SSD, too, with the drive racking up more than 10,500 perfect 5-star scores on its Amazon product page (opens in new tab). That's over 10,000 PS5 gamers who have been bowled over by the SN850's performance and quality. And here at T3 we agree – this is one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen.

With a 500GB SSD slotted into a PS5's storage expansion port we estimate a gamer will be able to install approximately 10-15 extra AAA games, we well as lots more video, music and screenshots.

PS5 SSDs come in four main capacities, including 500GB, 1TB, 2TB and 4TB, with obviously higher capacity drives costing more money. This 500GB drive isn't the biggest amount of extra space on offer, but we think it will be ideal for millions of gamers who want more space to be comfortable, but don't need crazy amounts of extra space. Its price is also fantastic, and especially for a drive that comes with a heatsink pre-applied.

For those not familiar with PS5 SSDs and heatsinks, a heatsink is required for a drive to be slotted into a PS5 or other it will overheat. This means there are two types of PS5 SSD on the market today, drives with a heatsink pre-applied and those without one pre-applied. Naturally, the drives with a heatsink pre-applied cost more than those without.

Want to know how to install a PS5 SSD? It's easy, and is demonstrated clearly in T3's PS5 SSD video installation guide.

Like the idea of the WD_Black SN850 with Heatsink but would prefer more space? Then be sure to check out the deals chart below, which shows today's best prices on all capacities.

How to install a PS5 SSD video installation guide

In the above video T3's Deputy Editor and PS5 SSD expert Robert Jones talks you through an entire storage upgrade, from choosing the right drive for you, through attaching a third-party heatsink (if needed), and onto opening the PlayStation 5 and slotting the drive into the console's storage expansion port.