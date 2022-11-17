PS5 SSD deal drops 1TB model to lowest-ever price

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're looking for a great PS5 SSD so you can start to make the most of all the awesome new games coming out on PlayStation 5, then the Adata Gammix S70 is well worth checking out right now over at Amazon.

This PS5 SSD is worth checking out not just because it delivers rapid read and write speeds, but also because it has just fallen to its lowest-ever price, with the 1TB model now retailing for £96.58.

View the Adata Gammix S70 PS5 SSD at Amazon (opens in new tab)

With this amount of extra space plugged into a PS5 we estimate that a gamer would have room for between 20-30 extra AAA games, as well as loads more media, too.

One thing to note, though, is that this PS5 SSD model does not come with a heatsink, so a third-party one will need to be bought and added to it. This is easy and cheap, though, and T3 has even made a guide (see below) on how to do it in 5 minutes.

Here are the full details of the deal:

(opens in new tab) Adata Gammix S70 PS5 SSD: £106.99 , now £96.58 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Adata's rapid 1TB S70 PS5 SSD falls to under a hundred notes here, placing it very firmly in ideal storage upgrade territory for those gamers looking for more room on their console. This model will let you store roughly 20-30 extra AAA games on the PS5, but it will need a third-party heatsink (opens in new tab) added to it before being used.

Installing an SSD into a PS5 is incredibly easy, and T3 shows you how to do it in 5 minutes in our PS5 SSD video installation guide. This video guide also shows you how to add a third-party heatsink to your SSD so that it is cooled properly.

When it comes to PS5 storage, there are four main sizes to consider, ranging from 500GB through 1 and 2TB models, and up to ridiculously large and expensive 4TB drives. Here at T3 we consider the 1TB sizing the best for most gamers in terms of cost spent to extra storage space delivered.

We take deal hunting very seriously here at T3, which is why we officially fact-checked this drive's price point as the lowest it has ever been, with the independent price tracking tool camelcamelcamel (opens in new tab) used to confirm its cheapest-ever status.

Want to know how to install a PS5 SSD and a third party heatsink? Then watch T3's video explainer

Like the idea of a PS5 SSD upgrade but would prefer a model that already comes with a heatsink pre-attached? Then you should consider the WD Black SN850 with Heatsink, which we consider a top with-heatsink choice. Today's best prices on the 1TB SN850 can be seen in the deals chart below.