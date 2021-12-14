PS5 restock: Very unexpectedly goes live – pre-order a console now

Very has unexpectedly gone live with PS5 stock this morning. Make your way over to the Very website to claim a console right this second. These restock normally don't last long, so be quick!

Check PS5 stock at Very now

It's worth being aware that anyone that makes an order from Very won't receive the PS5 console until after Christmas. This drop is made up of PS5 disc bundles and PS5 digital bundles. It's worth trying to go through the Very app as well as we've found great success through it in the past as opposed to via a browser.

Additionally, a PS5 stock drop is currently live for GAME, Very, Currys and BT, with another scheduled to happen at any moment now for EE. An amazing day for drops all around.

Anyone that picks up a PlayStation 5 today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. I've recently just finished Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and can't recommend that enough.

Wait times on average can be anywhere around 30 minutes so patience and persistence are key. Don't try refreshing the page either. Just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

You can always keep tabs on upcoming PS5 stock drops using our PS5 stock tracker, but if the wait for Sony's console is taking its toll, you can always check out our Nintendo Switch OLED tracker if you fancy a change.