PS5 restock: ShopTo stock live now – standalone and Horizon

ShopTo has decided to go live with PlayStation 5 over the weekend. Head on over to the ShopTo website now to get a new PS5 console before they all sell out. Great opportunity.

Check PS5 stock at ShopTo now

This is the first PS5 restock from ShopTo of 2022, so here's hoping there's a good supply of consoles available. Standalone PS5 consoles are up for grabs alongside two bundles – one with Horizon Forbidden West and another with the game and additional DualSense controller.

PS5 consoles are limited to one per household with any additional orders being cancelled alongside a £20 administration fee. With Horizon Forbidden West due to launch on February 18th, it looks like these orders will be fulfilled for launch day, meaning not long at all before you can start playing the top next-gen games.

Anyone that picks up a PlayStation 5 today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which just launched recently.

Wait times can be anywhere up to 40 minutes on average, so patience and persistence are the keys to success. We're currently in position 7443 in the queuing system, however, these tend to go down quickly. Don't refresh the screen either, just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

GAME is next expected to have a PS5 restock of disc, digital and various bundles sometime this week, so worth trying there if no luck here.

Alternatively, if the wait for Sony's console is taking its toll, make sure to check out the official T3 Xbox Series X tracker, or even our very own Nintendo Switch OLED tracker for the latest stock details.