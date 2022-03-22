PS5 restock: EE stock live – get a console now

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

EE has put live PlayStation 5 stock – its second batch of the month! Any EE customers looking for a PS5 console should head to EE's website to get one while stock lasts. These have been selling out faster than usual as of late, so don't wait if interested.

Check PS5 stock at EE now

This is only the third restock from EE in 2022, showing that these stock drops are less frequent at the minute. Three bundles are up for grabs, including one with Horizon Forbidden West and an additional DualSense controller, one with Gran Turismo 7 and an additional DualSense controller and finally one with 12 months of PS Plus and an additional DualSense controller.

To get a console via EE, you must be an account holder on a pay-as-you-go monthly handset plan, be within the first 17 months of your contract, and be able to pass credit checks. While similar to how BT operates its PS5 stock drops, the difference with EE is that you cannot buy the console outright. Instead, the console must be added to your payment plan.

We have a full guide on how to get a PS5 console through EE for more information.



Anyone that picks up a PlayStation 5 today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Deathloop, Gran Turismo 7, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and Ghostwire: Tokyo, which is set to launch later this week.

Wait times in the past have been anywhere up to 25 minutes, so patience and persistence are the keys to success. That said, it looks pretty great and we made it through to the purchase screen in around 10 minutes, so we'd recommend taking advantage of this opportunity. Don't refresh the screen either, just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

Struggling to decide what to play first? Well, our handy guide to the best PS5 games for 2022 will help sort that. You can also now read T3's Horizon Forbidden West review as well as T3's Elden Ring review to find out whether the latest blockbusters are worth picking up.