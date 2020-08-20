PS5 price and release date are about to drop - here's how we know

Ever since the PS5 was unveiled a few months back, fans have been waiting in anticipation for Sony to reveal the price of the console, as well asthe release date. Microsoft has been more forthcoming when it comes to the Xbox Series X in terms of the reveal and specs, but it's yet to make any announcements on a price either, although it has confirmed a November launch window.

But it seems like the stalemate may finally be over, with Sony making the first move by gearing up for the official price announcement.

PlayStation Hungary has just released the first commercial for the PS5 – an epic, live-action affair that calls to mind PlayStation exclusive titles like Horizon Zero Dawn, and God of War.

The ad focuses on the new technology we'll see roll out with the console and the new DualSense controller, highlighting the level of immersion players can expect thanks to the PS5's 3D audio and the controller's haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. You can take a look below:

New PS5 ad. (In Hungarian only for now lol) pic.twitter.com/ZIPd0DWITQAugust 20, 2020

The video was shared by industry analyst Daniel Ahmad on Twitter but the YouTube video itself is listed as private, so we don't know whether this is simply region specific, kicking off the roll-out of ads, or if this has gone live early.

If it's the former, Sony is gearing up for its pre-release, pre-holiday advertising push, and is going to have to announce the price of the console to go along with its slew of commercials.

November is fast approaching and consumers are going to want the heads up on the price tag. This is the first sign that we might actually get it, along with a release date, in the very near future.

