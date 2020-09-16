PS5 panic over – Sony sets the record straight

A PS5 event is scheduled for later today during which Sony has promised us gameplay from upcoming PS5 games, and hopefully, we'll finally be given the details of the price and launch date of its next-gen console.

While PS5 pre-orders haven't opened yet, there were concerns that there might not be enough consoles to supply the demand because of manufacturing trouble, but Sony has stepped in to clear things up ahead of the PS5 showcase.

According to a recent report from Bloomberg, Sony was set to slash the number of PS5 units it was producing by four million due to manufacturing issues with the custom SoC.

The news was a blow to fans, especially after reports at the start of the pandemic stating that Sony was only planning to produce "5 to 6 million units of the PS5 in the fiscal year ending March 2021" – a low figure, especially when taking into account that the PS4 launch window saw the company ship 7.5 million units in the same period.

Sony's confidence appeared to return in July with the news that it was planning to bump up production to 10 million units, but based on the latest report, we're back at square one. However in a statement to GamesIndustry.biz, Sony denied the claim:

“While we do not release details related to manufacturing, the information provided by Bloomberg is false.

"We have not changed the production number for PlayStation 5 since the start of mass production."

The clarification will no doubt put fans' minds at ease, knowing they should be able to pick up a PS5 in time for Christmas.

The console is set to launch in the holiday window, with speculation of a release in the third or fourth week of November. Here's hoping that Sony will reveal the last few tidbits we've all been waiting for at tonight's event.

Sourcec: GamesIndustry.biz