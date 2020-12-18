PS5 launch is the end of the PS4 Pro! Sony takes a page from Microsoft's playbook

As the PS5 continues to sell out at record pace, plenty of players will be spending another Christmas with their old reliable PS4 . Those looking to snap up an older console for cheap could be in for a nasty surprise however, as Sony appears to be discontinuing the PS4 Pro .

Released in 2016, the PS4 Pro is positioned as an upgraded PS4 capable of supporting 4K, although this is done via dynamic upscaling. Unfortunately, the PS5’s ability to deliver native 4K gaming at 60fps at a similar price somewhat renders those Pro benefits moot. The next-gen console might be superseding the PS4 Pro altogether if a Sony store listing is accurate.

A Reddit poster first discovered the unusual message on the PS4 Pro’s PlayStation Direct store page. Underneath the out of stock alert, Sony has alerted buyers that “there are currently no plans to restock this item in the future”.

We checked out the store listing for ourselves and as of the time of writing, the notice is still online. Whilst there is no official statement yet, it’s a grim outlook for the future of the PS4 Pro, although there is a possible silver lining.

Sony could be taking notes from Microsoft, which discontinued the Xbox One X earlier this summer, making way for the Xbox Series X . Furthermore, the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition had its price permanently slashed.

If Sony follows similar logic, the PS4 Pro might be discontinued alongside a PS4 Slim price cut, incentivising the patient gamers among us to pick up a system for cheap.

Those who are still gunning for a PS4 Pro might be better off waiting for PS5 restocks if this news comes to fruition, which you can keep tabs on with T3's where to buy PS5 guide. The PS4 Pro still retails for roughly $399 / £349 / AU$549 at various sellers – a starting price either identical or very close to the PS5 Digital Edition. Therefore, don't be shocked if Sony adopts the PS5 as the sole 4K console, selling the PS4 Slim alongside it as the budget choice.

Anyone still on the fence might want to keep waiting if recent PS5 Pro rumors are to be believed – a new PS5 with powerful upgrades that will make the Xbox Series X quake in its boots.



If you've been lucky enough to secure a PS5 before Christmas, take a look at the best PS5 games currently available to start building up your next-gen collection.