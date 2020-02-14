PS5 and Xbox Series X survey: enter to win a £250 / $300 Amazon voucher

Take T3's Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Microsoft Xbox Series X next generation gaming survey to stand a chance of winning

Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) Xbox Series X
(Image credit: Future)

By

This is a huge year for gaming with Sony’s PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X both scheduled for late 2020 release dates.

We can expect a steady drip-feed of new details throughout the year, with both consoles already making big promises about how their new hardware will make gaming more powerful, flexible and convenient.

Expect reduced loading times via high-speed SSD hard drives, 4k (possibly even 8K) visuals, and backward compatibility options that allow you to play your old games on new consoles. 

Some big questions remain as Sony and Microsoft jostle for your affections - not least, specifics around the launch software line up, price and release date.

As gaming’s new era edges nearer, we’d love to hear your views on PS5, Xbox Series X, and the way you play games. If you can spare five minutes to complete T3's next-generation gaming survey, you’ll be in with a chance to win a £250 / $300 Amazon voucher.

Have your say today

Have you chosen your next gen gaming console? Is 8K gaming a pipe dream? What exclusive games might tempt you to switch consoles? Let us know what you think by following the link below.

T3's Next Generation Gaming Survey

The survey is only available until 4th March 2020 (T&Cs apply*, UK and US readers only), so there’s not long to take part. If you want to be in with a chance of winning a £250 / $300 Amazon voucher, make sure you take part today before the survey closes on 4th March. Good luck!

*Read our full T&Cs https://www.futureplc.com/competition-rules/

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.