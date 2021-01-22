PS5 and Xbox Series X called out by new Nvidia 3XS Gamer Node RTX gaming PC

The PS5 and Xbox Series X have been officially released for months now, but that hasn't stopped shortages of the consoles from continuing, with desperate gamers still struggling to discover where to buy PS5 or find an Xbox Series X restock.

And it looks like these console makers' lunches are about to be eaten with the introduction of a powerful new gaming system from Nvidia, one that offers PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X-rivalling power and next-gen graphical features like real-time ray tracing, and does so for a competitive price point.

That system? Nvidia has partnered with Scan Computers to create the 3XS Gamer Node mini-gaming PC, which is a competitively priced system that is small enough (250 x 210 x 374 mm WxHxD) to fit under, by or behind a living room TV, just like the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Despite its compact dimensions, though, the 3XS Gamer Node comes loaded with advanced pixel-pushing silicon, including a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card (that's faster than a GeForce RTX 2080 Super!), an AMD 5600X CPU, 16GB of RAM (2x8GB Corsair Vengence LPX Black 3200Mhz), a AsRock A520M-ITX/AC motherboard, and a 1TB Intel 665P M.2 SSD.

This tech is housed in a Fractal Design Node 304 Black Mini ITX Case and powered by a 650W power supply, while the machine is kept cool and quiet thanks to the inclusion of a PC Frost Flow Air Cooler.

In terms of ports the gaming system is a star, too, offering 3 x DisplayPort 1.4a and 2x HDMI 2.1 connectors, and the 3XS Gamer Node runs a full fat copy of Windows 10 Home (64-bit) as well.

The result of all this advanced PC gaming hardware? The 3XS Gamer Node is capable of playiong the very latest most graphically impressive games in existence, like Cyberpunk 2077, Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War at high settings, 60fps+ frame rates, and with real time ray tracing turned on at 1080p and 1440p resolutions.

The best part about the 3XS Gamer Node, though? That's the price, which is only £1,099.97 right now.

Star Deal! Nvidia & Scan 3XS Gamer Node | Was: £1,199.99 | Now: £1,099.97 | Available now at Scan

Scan is running an introductory offer on the first tranche of 3XS Gamer Node systems whereby they are reduced in price. As such, if you like the look of this PS5 and Xbox Series X rivalling mini gaming PC, we advise you move fast and secure a system before the price is increased.View Deal

Here at T3 we really like small form factor gaming PCs and the 3XS Gamer Node manages to pack in a load of quality gaming hardware for, in our mind, a very competitive price point. Yes, the cost is more than the RRP of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, but this system offers similar levels of real world gaming performance and, what's more, it is far more upgradeable.

It also offers a system with super rare right now Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060Ti graphics card, so if you were thinking about upgrading this is a great way to jump the queue and get gaming immediately. With that level of graphical power under the hood, you can play games like Cyberpunk 2077 as they were intended.

Like the look of the 3XS Gamer Node but actually want to upgrade to a portable gaming PC system? Then be sure to check out T3's best gaming laptops guide, which is stuffed full of pixel-pushing powerhouses.

