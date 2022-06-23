Sony working on long-overdue update for classic PlayStation games on PS Plus

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sony has now launched its new Netflix-style PlayStation Plus subscription service globally for those on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, with the rollout finally available in Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Alongside the new paid-tier games service , Sony has now confirmed that it is looking at bringing NTSC (National Televsion System Committee) options to a number of classic titles in the near-future for those with a Premium and Deluxe plan. Essentially, a lot of these games (mostly on PS1) run 50Hz PAL versions, however, having the choice to switch to NTSC will mean 60Hz will be available too.

Originally there were regional differences in TVs and therefore console standards were different per region, with NTSC designed for the US and PAL for the rest of the world. It's a long overdue update that will make playing these classic titles smoother.

The selection of PS1 games available at launch includes: Ape Escape, Hot Shots Golf, I.Q Intelligent Qube, Jumping Flash, Mr. Driller, Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee, Resident Evil Director's Cut, Syphon Filter, Tekken 2, Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue, Wild Arms, Worms Armageddon and Worms World Party.

"We’re planning to roll out NTSC options for a majority of classic games offered on the PlayStation Plus Premium and Deluxe plan in Asia, Europe, Middle East, India, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand regions," said Sony (via Twitter (opens in new tab)).

PS Plus originally debuted in Asian markets on May 23rd before then making its way to Japan and the Americas on June 13th. Europe, Australia and New Zealand are the final territories to receive the new subscription service.

Three paid tiers (opens in new tab) are available to sign up to as part of the new revamp: PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium. See below for the price structure:

PLAYSTATION PLUS ESSENTIAL

US – $9.99 per month / $24.99 per quarter / $59.99 per year

Europe – €8.99 per month / €24.99 per quarter / €59.99 per year

UK – £6.99 per month / £19.99 per quarter / £49.99 per year

PLAYSTATION PLUS EXTRA

US – $14.99 per month / $39.99 per quarter / $99.99 per year

Europe – €13.99 per month / €39.99 per quarter / €99.99 per year

UK – £10.99 per month / £31.99 per quarter / £83.99 per year

PLAYSTATION PLUS PREMIUM

US – $17.99 per month / $49.99 per quarter / $119.99 per year

Europe – €16.99 per month / €49.99 per quarter / €119.99 per year

UK – £13.49 per month / £39.99 per quarter / £99.99 per year