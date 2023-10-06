PS Plus Premium subscribers get huge free movie boost Xbox owners can only dream about

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Sony has launched a new movie streaming service on PlayStation 5 and PS4 consoles, with films available to rent and buy. However, even better news is that PS Plus Premium subscribers can also stream up to 100 movies for free.

Sony Pictures Core is the new name for Bravia Core, its streaming app for Bravia TVs and Xperia phones. Those devices will also get the updated service soon, but it has launched on PlayStation consoles first.

It offers up to 2,000 movies to purchase, either on a rental basis or outright, and will include exclusive early access to some of Sony Pictures' biggest blockbusters. That includes the Gran Turismo film that's only just screened in theatres.

Also available at launch are Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Uncharted, Bullet Train, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

(Image credit: Sony)

The catalogue available to PlayStation Plus Premium (and Deluxe) subscribers is curated and will be updated periodically. All of the movies available are presented ad-free and can be streamed as often as you like.

It includes films such as Looper, Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV, Elysium, and Resident Evil Damnation.

Sony also reveals that additional benefits will come to PS Plus subscribers in time, including a selection of anime from Crunchyroll.

Sony Pictures Core is now available in 23 select markets around the world, including the UK, US and Australia. The app can be downloaded from the app library under Media on the PS5.

How much is PlayStation Plus Premium?

A PS Plus Premium subscription is the top tier in Sony's PS Plus membership scheme. Not only does it include access to online multiplayer gaming across thousands of titles (as per PS Plus Essential), and a catalogue of free to download and play games (like PS Plus Extra), it gives you the option to play games over the cloud rather than having to install them, and access to a second library of retro and classic games to enjoy.

Now you can stream movies at no extra cost too, which gives it a unique benefit in comparison to Xbox Game Pass.

PS Plus Premium costs £13.49 / $17.99 per month. Three- and 12-month subscription plans are available too.

Australia and New Zealand subscribers get a PlayStation Plus Deluxe tier instead of PS Plus Premium, as cloud streaming is not available in the region. The other benefits are the same though. It costs AU$21.95 / NZ$27.95 per month.