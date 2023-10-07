Prime Video losing brilliant indie comedy with 91% on Rotten Tomatoes

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I'm constantly going on about the brilliant comedies coming to Amazon Prime Video, be it the return of Upload or the addition of a Kiwi comedy with 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, but this is a sadder tale, with one of my favourite funny films leaving the service imminently.

Sitting in the "Titles expiring in the 30 days" section of Prime Video is Safety Not Guaranteed, a brilliant sweet and oddball indie comedy from 2012 that was made for less than a million dollars.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow (who went on to have just a bit more budget with the first Jurassic World) this is a story based on a real magazine advert with the headline Safety Not Guaranteed that asked for a partner to travel in time with.

It has the tag 'Gentle' on Prime Video and I would agree. This is an inherently uplifting movie that I've watched time and time again. But that's not to say it isn't funny.

We follow aspiring journalist Darius (a superb Aubrey Plaza) as she is assigned to shadow more experienced writer Jeff (An equally excellent Jake Johnson) who is investigating the magazine ad. Jeff's methods are unique, it may look like he's actually spending more time trying to win back a long lost high-school love but I swear he is working hard too.

Luckily for our newshounds, tracking down the mysterious wannabe time traveller isn't too difficult, but persuading him to talk is, and that's where Darius comes in. She and Kenneth (Mark Duplass) have a shared bond over lost loved ones, that could get her closer to the story. But can either of them be trusted?

What follows is a beautifully nuanced friendship with light touches of sci-fi and a suspension of disbelief that I really cannot recommend highly enough. With a 91% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, plenty of others feel the same way.

Irritatingly I can't give you an exact date the movie will be leaving Prime Video, only that is very soon so get watching!