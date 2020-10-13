Prime Day Garmin deal: get a cheap Forerunner running watch for only £109.99 NOW

What's better than the best Amazon Prime Day deals? If you are a runner, cyclists or triathlete, the answer is cheap Garmin watch deals and if you are after the best Garmin watch deals on Prime Day, you'll find them here. Both the Garmin forerunner 35 and the Garmin Forerunner 45 received a juicy discount for the big day, with the latter being as much as 35% cheaper than usual.

• Buy the Garmin Forerunner 35 for £79, was £96.11, you save £17.11 at Amazon

• Buy the Garmin Forerunner 45 for £109.99, was £169.99, you save £60 at Amazon

We all know that Amazon is full of bogus cheap Garmin watch deals but in the case of these Garmins, we are talking about real savings. None of these watches have been this cheap in recent times, this truly is the perfect time to buy your new Garmin Forerunner.

Need some more time to research? Have a look at our handy guide to the best running watches and best triathlon watches so you can make an educated decision which multisport watch to buy next. Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are also coming in slowly but steadily, better bookmark those pages too.

Garmin Forerunner 35 | On sale for £79 | Was £96.11 | You save £17.11 at Amazon

Might not Garmin's latest innovation but the Forerunner 35 still holds up as a decent running wearable. This lightweight running watch has built-in GPS, an optical heart rate sensor, supports smart notifications and you can even control music on your phone with the Garmin Forerunner 35. All for £79, not too shabby!View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 45 | On sale for £109.99 | Was £169.99 | You save £60 at Amazon

A step up from the Forerunner 35, the Garmin Forerunner 45 supports many of Garmin's lifestyle features such as all-day stress monitoring and relaxation breathing timer. The Forerunner 45 also has built-in GPS and supports Garmin Coach, an adaptable running training coach that adjust the training load to your progress and timeline. Battery life up to 7 days in smartwatch mode and 14 hours in GPS mode.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – UK