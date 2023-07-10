I'm hoping to see these 3 amazing Bourbons in the Prime Day deals

The annual Prime Day deals are great for tech products, especially Amazon's own devices, and appliances - with massive bargains to be had. However, I always gravitate towards a different section of the site during the period, as there are also some amazing offers on spirits.

In fact, thanks to Prime Day and Black Friday, I have a stocked drinks cabinet full of whiskies from both sides of the Atlantic, gin and a few other alcoholic oddities I might otherwise have never tried.

You can often find some tipples dramatically reduced too, with £100 or more slashed off the price for a short period of time. That makes for an ideal way to collect some exclusive bottles for special occasions.

That's why, each Prime Day, I go on the hunt for some of my favourites - or others that I hope to try one day. And, this year I'm keeping my eye on a trio of top-notch bourbons to see if they get reduced.

Here then are my picks of the three bourbons to look out for. Just make sure you leave one bottle for me.

Heavens Door Tennessee Straight Bourbon:  was £75

Heavens Door Tennessee Straight Bourbon: was £75, now £67.75 at Amazon
Crafted in association with Bob Dylan, Heavens Door can usually be found sitting at the £75 price point (or more). It has a sweet, yet mildly smoky taste with notes of vanilla and freshly baked bread.

View Deal
was £50

Basil Hayden Kentucky Straight Bourbon: was £50, now £41.99 at Amazon
Made by the James Beam distillery, Basil Hayden is a world apart from its most common bourbon whiskey. It is designed to be drunk neat, or on the rocks if absolutely necessary, and has a light, fresh signature taste.

View Deal
Blanton's Original Single Barrel Bourbon:  was £137

Blanton's Original Single Barrel Bourbon: was £137, now £115 at Amazon
If you really want to treat yourself, you can't go far wrong than with Blanton's Original Single Barrel Bourbon. Kept in the same barrel for a 6 to 8 year ageing process, it has a subtle mixture of fruit and pepper tones that make it a great bourbon for any circumstance.

View Deal

We've given you their current guide prices, which do include discounts in comparison with their usual price tickets. However, we would hope that each will be reduced even more come Prime Day.

Heavens Door, for example, was available for less than £45 last year. There is a rye from the same brand that's worth a shout, too.

Remember though, you will need to be a Prime member to take advantage of any of the Prime Day deals, but I've found it to be well worth it. I and my drinks cabinet have benefitted greatly over the years.

