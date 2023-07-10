I'm hoping to see these 3 amazing Bourbons in the Prime Day deals

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The annual Prime Day deals are great for tech products, especially Amazon's own devices, and appliances - with massive bargains to be had. However, I always gravitate towards a different section of the site during the period, as there are also some amazing offers on spirits.

In fact, thanks to Prime Day and Black Friday, I have a stocked drinks cabinet full of whiskies from both sides of the Atlantic, gin and a few other alcoholic oddities I might otherwise have never tried.

You can often find some tipples dramatically reduced too, with £100 or more slashed off the price for a short period of time. That makes for an ideal way to collect some exclusive bottles for special occasions.

That's why, each Prime Day, I go on the hunt for some of my favourites - or others that I hope to try one day. And, this year I'm keeping my eye on a trio of top-notch bourbons to see if they get reduced.

Here then are my picks of the three bourbons to look out for. Just make sure you leave one bottle for me.

Heavens Door Tennessee Straight Bourbon: was £75 , now £67.75 at Amazon

Crafted in association with Bob Dylan, Heavens Door can usually be found sitting at the £75 price point (or more). It has a sweet, yet mildly smoky taste with notes of vanilla and freshly baked bread.

Basil Hayden Kentucky Straight Bourbon: was £50 , now £41.99 at Amazon

Made by the James Beam distillery, Basil Hayden is a world apart from its most common bourbon whiskey. It is designed to be drunk neat, or on the rocks if absolutely necessary, and has a light, fresh signature taste.

Blanton's Original Single Barrel Bourbon: was £137 , now £115 at Amazon

If you really want to treat yourself, you can't go far wrong than with Blanton's Original Single Barrel Bourbon. Kept in the same barrel for a 6 to 8 year ageing process, it has a subtle mixture of fruit and pepper tones that make it a great bourbon for any circumstance.

We've given you their current guide prices, which do include discounts in comparison with their usual price tickets. However, we would hope that each will be reduced even more come Prime Day.

Heavens Door, for example, was available for less than £45 last year. There is a rye from the same brand that's worth a shout, too.

Remember though, you will need to be a Prime member to take advantage of any of the Prime Day deals, but I've found it to be well worth it. I and my drinks cabinet have benefitted greatly over the years.