£289 Toshiba 50-inch 4K HDR TV suddenly looks Black Friday's best cheap upgrade

We're huge fans of the best TVs under £500 here at T3 as they tend to deliver excellent image quality and some fancy features for noticeably less money than flagship sets.

So this large 50-inch Toshiba 4K HDR TV being discounted down to £289, going on half that price, in the Argos Black Friday sale has definitely grabbed our attention.

View the £289 Toshiba 50-inch 4K HDR TV deal at Argos (opens in new tab)

This is, without doubt, the best value, most bang for your buck large 4K HDR TV deal we've seen in the Black Friday sales, and it suddenly looks like it is going to be the best affordable upgrade option this year.

Simply put, it's one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen. Here are the full details of the offer.

(opens in new tab) Toshiba 50-inch 4K HDR TV: was £399 , now £289 at Argos (opens in new tab)

This is an incredible amount of TV for under £290, with Toshiba's large 50-inch TV delivering an Ultra HD 4K resolution, HDR image support, Freeview, Dolby Atmos audio and Amazon Alexa built-in. This is a Smart TV, too, meaning you get on-set access to streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, BBC iPlayer and Prime Video.

We've seen a range of cheap 4K HDR TV deals so far in the Black Friday sales, such as this 50-inch Hisense panel that is now down to £298, but at £289 this Toshiba deal beats them all in terms of value.

Why consider the Toshiba 50UK3C63DB 4K HDR TV

The most obvious reason anyone looking for a TV upgrade should consider this set is its price, which is crazy low for such a large, 4K HDR TV.

But we think shoppers should also consider it as it comes with a bunch of great extra features, too, including Freeview Play, Dolby Atmos audio, and the Amazon Alexa AI assistant built in, the latter meaning you can control the TV with your voice.

Throw in good connectivity options, a slick Smart TV interface for accessing streaming apps, and even an in-built internet browser, and you've got a really strong all-around set to watch TV shows, movies and live sports on.

If you want a cheap 4K HDR TV in a bigger size, though, consider the Samsung AU7100 series

This is the best value 4K HDR TV deal we've seen, but if you want an even bigger panel size than offered here, then we're recommending readers check out the Samsung AU7100 series.

This is because every panel size in the AU7100 series is currently discounted, which ranges from 43-inch models, through 50, 55, 65, 75 and even 85-inch sets. The prices aren't quite as low as offered here with the Toshiba, but the Samsung screen comes very highly rated.

