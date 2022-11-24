£279 55-inch 4K Roku TV suddenly looks like the ultimate cheap Black Friday buy

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're in the market for a 4K HDR TV upgrade in the Black Friday sales then this TCL TV deal has a lot going for it. For starters it's huge, at 55-inch, but its price tag is tiny by comparison, at just £279.

View the 55-inch TCL Roku TV deal at Currys (opens in new tab)

That's a massive third off the original asking price, which I think could make it the best cheap TV deal this black Friday. That's cheaper than the (smaller-scale) 50-inch Hisense TV deal that looked like a surefire winner this Black Friday until now!

(opens in new tab) 55-inch TCL 55RP620K 4K Roku TV: was £399 , now £279 at Currys (opens in new tab) A big screen for a little price is the real appeal of this TCL set with Roku built-in. But just because the price is small doesn't mean it misses key features: it's 4K resolution and there's HDR support too. That makes this set a big ol' bargain!

This is the 2021 model, so it's recent enough to deliver plenty of the mod cons that you'd want from such a telly. There's built-in Roku, for starters, meaning a great platform for streaming, with all your favourites on board. In addition, there's support for high dynamic range (HDR), including the HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision formats.

You won't get some of the most up-to-date features, such as HDMI 2.1 (so no current-gen gaming refresh rates), but the fact that this screen is so large, for so little money thanks to this discount is what gives it real appeal.