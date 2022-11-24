£279 55-inch 4K Roku TV suddenly looks like the ultimate cheap Black Friday buy

TCL has a 55-inch 4K TV bargain up for grabs right now

TCL 55RP620K TV deal
(Image credit: Future / TCL)
Mike Lowe
By Mike Lowe
published

If you're in the market for a 4K HDR TV upgrade in the Black Friday sales then this TCL TV deal has a lot going for it. For starters it's huge, at 55-inch, but its price tag is tiny by comparison, at just £279.

That's a massive third off the original asking price, which I think could make it the best cheap TV deal this black Friday. That's cheaper than the (smaller-scale) 50-inch Hisense TV deal that looked like a surefire winner this Black Friday until now!

A big screen for a little price is the real appeal of this TCL set with Roku built-in. But just because the price is small doesn't mean it misses key features: it's 4K resolution and there's HDR support too. That makes this set a big ol' bargain!

This is the 2021 model, so it's recent enough to deliver plenty of the mod cons that you'd want from such a telly. There's built-in Roku, for starters, meaning a great platform for streaming, with all your favourites on board. In addition, there's support for high dynamic range (HDR), including the HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision formats. 

You won't get some of the most up-to-date features, such as HDMI 2.1 (so no current-gen gaming refresh rates), but the fact that this screen is so large, for so little money thanks to this discount is what gives it real appeal. 

Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike has been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and is T3's Tech Editor. As a phones expert he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a full decade, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

