Polar just teased a new fitness watch ahead of 9 November reveal

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Polar, the Finnish producer of health- and fitness-focused smartwatches, has revealed that a new product will be announced on 9 November.

The company published a short teaser video to its YouTube channel this week, with the tagline ‘Find Your Rhythm’ and notice of a reveal taking place online at 08:00 EST / 15:00 GMT.

Polar said in the YouTube video description: “More and more people are wearing smart devices to gain insights into themselves to perform better and live better. Insights to understand their body’s unique rhythm. Something from Polar is coming soon. Something to learn to live life in turn with your own rhythm.”

The video includes shots of people doing yoga, with what presumably is the new smartwatch on their wrists, but doesn’t give much else away.

Polar currently offers a range of wearables geared towards running and fitness. These include the Pacer Pro , which we awarded four stars, and the Polar Vantage V2 , which also earned four stars along with a T3 Approved accolade.

It is likely that the 9 November event will see the launch of a new model called the Polar Ignite 3. This is seemingly confirmed by source code spotted by Reddit user MiCoachFans on Polar’s Brazilian website. The code includes the Polar Ignite 3 name, seemingly in relation to images, titles and guidance on the new smartwatch intended for Polar’s website.

The event might include more than one model of watch, and could instead be referring to a yoga-centric feature shared by several new models. Since it’s a couple of years old now, a successor to the Polar Vantage V2 might also be revealed next week.