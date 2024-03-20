Strap in and get gritty: Polar goes off-road with the new Grit X2 Pro

Polar, a pioneer in wearable sports and fitness tech, has dropped the mic with its latest creation, the Polar Grit X2 Pro. Geared for adventurers and explorers, this rugged outdoor watch is more than just a pretty face.

Following in the footsteps of the Polar Grit X and rivalling the fan-favourite Garmin Fenix 7 Pro, the new smartwatch boasts a dazzling AMOLED touchscreen display, scratch-resistant sapphire crystal glass, built-in physical flashlight and a stainless-steel front casing that could take a beating from a bear.

Built to the latest military 810H standards, the Polar Grit X2 Pro comes with dual-frequency GPS, topographic maps, Breadcrumbs capability, turn-by-turn navigation powered by Komoot and a signal-boosting antenna—making it your trusty guide through the untamed wilderness.

The watch comes pre-installed with maps of Europe and North America, "rich in details of buildings, parks, major road networks, streets, and waterways," says Polar.

With up to 140 hours of battery life in eco mode, up to 43 hours in performance training mode, and up to 10 days in smartwatch mode, you'll never have to worry about getting lost in the woods with a dead watch.

(Image credit: Polar)

And for the data junkies out there, Polar Grit X2 Pro serves up a buffet of metrics: vertical speed, ascent speed, 3D speed, and more—all displayed on a vibrant 326ppi hi-res 1.39" AMOLED touchscreen that's bigger and brighter than anything we've seen from the brand before.

The Grit X2 Pro is available in Night Black or Stone-Gray, with an option to upgrade to the Grit X2 Pro Titan for a touch of luxury. And for those who want it all, there's a bundle that includes a Polar H10 heart rate sensor—because what's conquering the outdoors without monitoring your heart rate every step of the way?

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, whether you're scaling mountains, blazing trails, or just trying to find your way back to the campsite after one too many s'mores, the Polar Grit X2 Pro has got your back.

The Grit X2 Pro will be available for pre-order from Polar from 20 March to 2 April, and sales will commence on all channels from 3 April onwards, subject to availability.

You can choose from Night Black or Stone-Gray colours for £649 (approx. $824/ AU$ 1,263) or upgrade to the Grit X2 Pro Titan in Autumn Leather and Black Silicone for £749 (approx. $951/ AU$ 1,457).