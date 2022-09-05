Get up to 33% off running watches in the Polar End of Season sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

As we wave goodbye to summer and enter the autumn months, many retailers are running their end of season sales. Throughout the summer sales and into the end of season deals, a common theme has been discounted smartwatches and fitness trackers, with big name brands like Polar, Garmin and Fitbit hitting their lowest ever prices.

If you’re a running watch lover or enjoy tracking your health and fitness levels, the Polar End of Season sale is live, offering customers up to 33% off its popular range of running watches and heart rate monitors.

Shop the Polar End of Season sale

For those who are new to Polar, the company designs, manufactures and sells wearable tech and sensors, with a strong focus on running and cycling exercises, and heart rate monitoring. Polar specialises in a wide variety of training features, like performance reporting, advanced recovery, workout guidance and health monitoring, including breathing, sleep and heart rate tracking.

With up to 33% off in the End of Season sale, shoppers can save hundreds of pounds on premium watches and trackers right now at Polar. Many Polar watches have secured their place in our guides to the best running watch (opens in new tab), best Triathlon watch (opens in new tab) and best heart rate monitor (opens in new tab), so you can rest assured that Polar wearables are high quality.

So, what can you find in the sale? The best Polar watches (opens in new tab) are up for grabs in the sale, including the popular Polar Vantage M2, Vantage V2, Ignite 2, Grit X and Unite watches, and the H10 and Verity Sense heart rate monitors.

To help you find the best fitness discounts in the Polar End of Season sale (opens in new tab), we’ve highlighted the top 5 offers you can find in the sale below.

Polar Ignite 2: was £199.50, now £155.61 at Polar

Get 21% off the Polar Ignite 2 in the Polar End of Season sale. In our Polar Ignite review (opens in new tab), we commented that it’s an “accurate and versatile fitness companion that will help you understand your fitness requirements better”. The Polar Ignite 2 is a brilliant fitness watch for sleep and performance analysis and gives personalised guidance for both workouts and recovery. Available in Gold & Champagne, Rose Gold & Pink and Black Pearl colours.

Polar Vantage M2: was £259, now £173.53 at Polar

Now under £200, the Polar Vantage M2 is a multisport GPS watch that has brilliant buttons-only navigation, plenty of sport modes, and looks pretty sleek and stylish. While it has less features than the Vantage V2 (which you’ll find below), the Vantage M2 is lighter, easier to use and comes in at an excellent price. See our Polar Vantage M2 review (opens in new tab) for more details.

Polar Grit X: was £369, now £258.30 at Polar

Save £110.70 on the Polar Grit X in this end of season deal. In our Polar Grit X review (opens in new tab), we gave this high-end military grade multisport watch 5 stars and were impressed by the amount of diverse features that are available for any type of sport or athlete. It’s a great watch if you love to run, hike or train outside, and it has a massive 40 hours of battery life.

Polar Vantage V2: was £429, now £343.20 at Polar

The more advanced and expensive version of the Polar Vantage M2, the Polar Vantage V2 is now £343.20, thanks to a £85.80 price cut. This watch is a great choice for both runners and cyclists, and comes in a variety of colours, including black, red, black & green, and silver & gray-lime. Check out our Polar Vantage V2 review (opens in new tab) for all the specs and if you’re not sure which Polar Vantage watch is best for you, we’ve compared the two in Polar Vantage M2 vs Polar Vantage V2 (opens in new tab).