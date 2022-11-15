Pioneer's new DJ Controller features support for VirtualDJ

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Whether you always dreamed of DJing top clubs, fancy yourself as a bit of a radio host, or just want to pick up a new hobby, picking up a DJ controller is a great option. Just last week, we covered the Pioneer DDJ-FLX4, a budget-friendly, 2-channel controller that makes it easier than ever to get into the world of DJing.

Now, Pioneer has launched an update to the Pioneer DDJ-FLX6. It's a more expensive model than the DDJ-FLX4, but for your extra cash you get two extra channels and a host of software that will help you get started right out of the box.

Let's start with the software. The DDJ-FLX6-GT features support for VirtualDJ – the most popular DJ software in the world. You'll also get support for rekordbox and Serato DJ Pro, with an expansion pack voucher that will also snag you Serato Pitch'N'Time and an FX Pack.

Having the Pro version of Serato out of the box is a neat upgrade against the FLX4, which only gets the Serato DJ Lite version. You'll get a much fuller complement of features on the Pro version, which will help you achieve more professional sounding mixes.

Another feature which is going to boost the professionalism of your musical output is the four-channel setup. More is always better, and in this case, it's especially apparent. You'll be able to incorporate more tracks into your mixes, allowing you to be more creative with different layers.

Another point of note on the hardware side of things is the inclusion of full-size jogwheels. It may not mean much if you're new to DJing, but seasoned artists will appreciate the added control and reflection of professional setups. You also get a digital track position display in the centre, to give you a visual idea of where you are in the song. Plus, the Merge FX knob can be used to create brilliant transitions between pieces, such as risers. Simply setup your FX, press to turn it on and turn at your own pace to work with your track.

The DDJ-FLX6-GT will set you back £569 / $649, with AU pricing TBC. You can find them at Pioneer DJ UK (opens in new tab), Pioneer DJ US (opens in new tab) and Pioneer DJ Australia (opens in new tab).