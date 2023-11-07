Peloton discounts its most popular fitness equipment in Black Friday price crash

Come January, everyone will be busy with bettering their bodies. If you, too, want to get fit for the new year, you might as well do it without slimming down your wallet too much. And thanks to the below Peloton fitness equipment deals, you can keep your bank account nice and fat while you get healthier and fitter on some of the most popular treadmills and exercise bikes on the market.

Shop all Peloton Black Friday 2023 deals (UK) (up to £500 off)

Shop all Peloton Black Friday 2023 deals (US) (up to $700 off)

Shop all Peloton Black Friday 2023 deals (AU) (up to AU$ 800 off)

The offers are already live and pretty tempting, but please do bear in mind that you'll need to shell out a little extra money for the Peloton app subscription (All Access Membership is £39/mo). The offer ends on 28 November 2023, giving you a little more time to think through the purchase. That said, stocks only last so long, so if you fancy any of the deals here, head over to Peloton today to find out more.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Top savings on Peloton fitness equipment for Black Friday 2023 Header Cell - Column 0 Peloton Bike Peloton Bike+ Peloton Tread Peloton Guide UK £400 off £500 off £500 off £250 off US $550 off $700 off $500 off $400 off AU AU$ 600 AU$ 800 AU$ 800 AU$ 400

It's worth noting that the Peloton Row is only on offer in the US, where you can save up to $400 on the connected rowing machine. To give you an idea of how much discount you can get on each package, below you'll find a breakdown of the UK deals:

We rated the Peloton Bike Plus and the Peloton Tread five stars in our reviews. s mentioned in the former review, the Peloton Bike+ is the best-in-class exercise bike on the market, thanks to its beautiful design, super premium construction and world-class fitness streaming service.

Better still, in June this year, Peloton released Lanebreak Tread, a gamified workout that combines immersive visuals, fitness-inspired challenges and beat-pumping soundtracks. Lanebreak was already available for Peloton Bike users (we got hooked on using it after just 10 weeks).

For more offers, check out T3's main Black Friday deals hub or visit our more specialised Black Friday fitness deals page.