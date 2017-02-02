PC Gamer Weekender 2017 turns VR up to 11 with insane mega-booth stuffed with top tech from Dell, Alienware and HTC Vive

The PC Gamer Weekender 2017 is now only two weeks away and, excitingly, it has just been confirmed that not only will Dell and Alienware be showing off and giving away a load of top tech at the show, but will also now be partnering up with HTC Vive to bring a state-of-the-art VR booth to the show too.

The PC Gamer Weekender 2017 VR booth will allow all attendees to go hands-and-heads-on with a wide-variety of cutting edge VR titles, with a bank of five HTC Vive headsets (including space to move about, of course) running six different titles, including:

Fantastic Contraption, the VR update of the classic building/machine sim; Job Simulator, which allows you to live out your wildest dreams of having a job (it’s great, of course); The Gallery (on Oculus Rift), the episodic Kickstarter success that channels the Goonies and Myst; Cosmic Trip, a natively VR real-time strategy game; The American Dream, ‘a samurai punk virtual reality game’; and Raw Data, an action-heavy first-person shooter set in some surreal locales.

So what are you waiting for? Get on over to the PC Gamer Weekender 2017, which is being held February 18-19 at the Olympia, London, and for as little as £12.99 you'll get to spend a weekend enjoying the finest VR experiences money can buy. Loads more details about the PC Gamer Weekender 2017 are available on the show's official website , so head on over to check out all the awesome stuff taking place, as well as to order tickets .

Also, be sure to follow the PC Gamer Weekender Twitter account to receive all the latest news and reveals ahead of the show.