Party games deals up to 50% off at Walmart

Looking forward to seeing the family over the holidays? Dreading seeing the family over the holidays? The best board games can help in both situations, offering easy-to-play family fun or providing a way to stop your Uncle Bob from talking about his ex-wife. Plus, with some big savings on party games at Walmart right now, you can save some real money, too. We've picked a few of the best games that provide an ice-breaker for when family and friends get together and refuse to talk to each other.
Trivial Pursuit Family Edition: was $19.99, now $9.97 at Walmart
It's a classic for a reason, and this version of Trivial Pursuit makes it easier for kids to get involved. It comes with two sets of cards, one for adults and one for kids with appropriate questions. It's also a bit quicker to play than the full edition, so the kids are less likely to get bored and wander off.
Exploding Kittens: was $19.99, now $15.88 at Walmart
These are not, I hasten to add, real kittens. Instead, this is a simple card game for 2 to 6 players where you each pick a card in turn. If you pick an exploding kitten card, you explode and are out. Unless you have a card in hand that can defuse the kitten through things like kitten therapy, a laser pointer, or a catnip sandwich. Or you can use one of the action cards to target another player or get a sneak peek at upcoming cards. It's a simple, fun game that is surprisingly strategic for both kids and adults. And, at $5 off, it's a cheap way to get the party started with a bang.
What Do You Meme? TikTok Edition: was $24.99, now $19.99 at Walmart
A fun game of finding the best comment for the meme, complete with links to the actual TikTok Memes. Expect to be beaten by every teen who actually knows what TikTok is and knows their lolcat from their Dawgs.