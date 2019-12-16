Outstanding Apple iPhone XR Christmas deal delivers phone absolutely free

Christmas is just days away, and we're sure you're all sorted for gifts... right? Well, if you're all done with buying gifts for others, now's a great time to be treating yourself with one of these superb phone deals. The pre-Christmas period has seen some excellent phone deals come and go, and this cracker of an offer on the Apple iPhone XR is certainly no exception.

The iPhone XR is the phone that T3 said delivers "a no-compromise iPhone experience", with us praising the handset's "supremely slick and powerful specs", "very strong camera", "great battery life" and "excellent build quality".

Which is why this EE deal on the handset is so appealing, as you get that awesome device with 75GB of data, as well as unlimited minutes and texts, for just £36 per month. That's a great handset, huge data and even £75 cashback (enough to recoup some of those expensive Christmas presents), all in one low cost bundle.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Apple iPhone XR | Up-front cost: £36.00 | 75GB data | Unlimited mins & texts | Monthly cost: £33 | Contract length: 24 months | EE | Available now at Mobiles.co.uk

This Christmas miracle deal bags you a brand new 64GB iPhone XR in black for nothing up-front and £75 cashback. From there you get a data-stuffed contract from EE that delivers 75GB as well as unlimited minutes and texts for £36 per month. Free delivery is also included in the deal.View Deal

If you like the look of this iPhone XR deal in terms of value, but have actually had your eye on a different handset, then be sure to check out T3's authoritative best phones, best Android phones, best cheap phones, best gaming phones and best small phones guides.

In addition, we've got the very best SIM-only deals on lock, too, so if you're very happy with your handset but fancy more data, texts or minutes, then that guide is well worth a look.

And, for the best prices on the complete Apple iPhone range of phones, then the below roundup includes both on-contract and SIM-free pricing.