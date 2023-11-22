Our top rated EV charger is discounted in the Black Friday sale

If you have or are planning to buy an electric car, having a home EV charger is essential. But with subsidies now pretty much gone, buying one isn't cheap. Luckily it's Black Friday week, and there are savings on just about everything – including EV chargers.

While most chargers will require professional installation by an electrician you can buy the units easily online. Amazon now stocks a wide selection of EV chargers and has discounted many of them for Black Friday.

Among the EV charger models discounted is our current top pic, the EO Mini Pro 3 electric vehicle charger. This compact charger charges at 7kW and is easy to install. Now with a 13% discount on the list price, it's more affordable too.

EO Mini Pro 3 Smart Electric Vehicle Charger: now £519.70 at Amazon (was £599)

Save 13% – Get this compact EV charger for less right now with this Black Friday deal.

More great EV charger deals

EV charger deals UK

Wallbox Pulsar Max Electric Vehicle Charger: now £444.73 at Amazon (was £639)

Save 30% – The Wallbox is one of the best looking chargers on the marketand this tethered model is not cheaper than ever.

FNRIDS EV Charger Type 2 15 Metres: now £169.99 at Amazon (was £189.99)

Save 11% – If you can't install an EV charger, this 15 meter portable cable could help you reach that indoor plug.

EV charger deals US

Autel Home Level 2 EV Charger: now $398.30 at Amazon (was $599)

Save 34% – This level 2 charger comes with a 25-foot cable and give hardwired power of 50Amps.

ChargePoint Home Flex Electric Vehicle Charger: now $499 at Amazon (was $599)

Save 17% – Another level 2 charger with 16-50 Amp of power. Can be hardwired or attached to a regular plug.