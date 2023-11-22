Our top rated EV charger is discounted in the Black Friday sale

You can get big savings on the EO Mini Pro 3 and other EV Chargers on Amazon right now

If you have or are planning to buy an electric car, having a home EV charger is essential. But with subsidies now pretty much gone, buying one isn't cheap. Luckily it's Black Friday week, and there are savings on just about everything – including EV chargers. 

While most chargers will require professional installation by an electrician you can buy the units easily online. Amazon now stocks a wide selection of EV chargers and has discounted many of them for Black Friday. 

Among the EV charger models discounted is our current top pic, the EO Mini Pro 3 electric vehicle charger.  This compact charger charges at 7kW and is easy to install. Now with a 13% discount on the list price, it's more affordable too. 

EO Mini Pro 3 Smart Electric Vehicle Charger:  now £519.70 at Amazon

EO Mini Pro 3 Smart Electric Vehicle Charger: now £519.70 at Amazon (was £599)
Save 13% – Get this compact EV charger for less right now with this Black Friday deal.

View Deal

More great EV charger deals

EV charger deals UK

Wallbox Pulsar Max Electric Vehicle Charger:  now £444.73 at Amazon

Wallbox Pulsar Max Electric Vehicle Charger: now £444.73 at Amazon (was £639)
Save 30% – The Wallbox is one of the best looking chargers on the marketand this tethered model is not cheaper than ever.

View Deal
FNRIDS EV Charger Type 2 15 Metres:  now £169.99 at Amazon

FNRIDS EV Charger Type 2 15 Metres: now £169.99 at Amazon (was £189.99)
Save 11% – If you can't install an EV charger, this 15 meter portable cable could help you reach that indoor plug.

View Deal

EV charger deals US

Autel Home Level 2 EV Charger:  now $398.30 at Amazon

Autel Home Level 2 EV Charger: now $398.30 at Amazon (was $599)
Save 34% – This level 2 charger comes with a 25-foot cable and give hardwired power of 50Amps.

View Deal
ChargePoint Home Flex Electric Vehicle Charger:  now $499 at Amazon

ChargePoint Home Flex Electric Vehicle Charger: now $499 at Amazon (was $599)
Save 17% – Another level 2 charger with 16-50 Amp of power. Can be hardwired or attached to a regular plug.

View Deal
JuiceBox 40 Smart Electric Vehicle Charging Station:  now $449 at Amazon

JuiceBox 40 Smart Electric Vehicle Charging Station: now $449 at Amazon (was $559.89)
Save 20% – The JuiceBox charger is a 40 Amp device and comes with WiFi connection for app control.

View Deal
