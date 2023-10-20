Our favourite gaming chair moves up a gear with racy Red Bull edition

If you look at the Formula One World Championship this season, you'll find Red Bull right at the top, and the same goes for the Secretlab Titan Evo in our best gaming chair guide, so this collaboration between the two has us very excited.

Available in trims for both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, the Secretlab Titan Evo Oracle Red Bull Racing Edition (that's a mouthful) is for most of us, the closest we'll get to a seat in F1. In fact, it is the very same chair used by Red Bull's engineers at each Grand Prix. Make sure to play F1 Manager 23 for full immersion.

One of the things that makes the Titan Evo the best gaming chair is how easy it is to build. Around 15-30 minutes is the standard time, but amusingly Red Bull's own pit crew (consistently the fastest in the F1 paddock) have had their own crack at assembling the chair. They might be slightly overqualified, proven by the fact that they managed to build it in just two minutes! Check out the video below. Unfortunately, they are not included in the box.

If you fancy one of these chairs for yourself you'll have to be almost as speedy yourself. Pre-orders are now live for shipping by the 1st of November (or earlier) and as of time of writing, 40% of the stock has already zoomed off into the distance. Prices start at £539/$644.

With the drivers' initials and numbers and red stitching, this isn't exactly a subtle design, and that's what's so great about it. Competitors this season have been used to seeing the back of a Red Bull this season, and the charging bull design on the rear of this chair makes me jealous of them. As well as making a fashion statement, these chairs also act as a perfect teammate with a four-way lumbar support system to help you to sit comfortably and safely.

I have to admit Red Bull is not my favourite team (can we get a McLaren variant please?), but if I was a fan, these would be top of my shopping list for long weekends gaming and watching the Grand Prix.