Oral-B Genius 9000 electric toothbrush price slashed: save £221 in Amazon's Black Friday deal

If you ever feel as though you've been overcharged for something, remember that someone, somewhere, is paying £300 for a toothbrush. However, it is one of the best toothbrushes we've ever seen, as the Oral-B Genius 9000 smart toothbrush comes with more bells and whistles than Batman's utility belt. It's got a matching app, six brushing modes and even a smart assistant telling you when you're applying too much pressure, in order to prevent gum problems.

Fortunately, now the Black Friday deals are underway, you can get this very same experience for a lot less than £300. Amazon's massive 74% discount has left the Oral-B Genius 9000 retailing for a wallet-friendly £78.99, the lowest price it's ever been on Amazon. Check out the full deal below:

Oral-B Genius 9000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush | was £299 | now £78,99 at Amazon

With four interchangeable brush heads, six speeds, a matching app, Gum Guard smart assistant, a USB charging travel case and auto-position detection so you never miss a spot, the Genius 9000 really is the James Bond of toothbrushes: slick, stylish and armed to the teeth with gadgets. Time to shine.View Deal

The deal above may be for the Midnight Black model, but the brush also comes in Rose Gold and White hues to choose from. Electric toothbrushes (when used properly) are leagues better than manuals for teeth and gum maintenance, and this is a top-line toothbrush at an excellent price.

To get the lowdown on how to distinguish a good toothbrush deal from a bad, check out our best electric toothbrush deals or browse a few below. Or buy this one, as a £221 discount is as good as it's ever been on one of the best electric toothbrush models around. But you'll have to hurry, as Amazon's Black Friday deals won't be around forever. Don't be left with the brush off: instead, get a reason to smile this Black Friday weekend.

